DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
BROCKWAY 4
Score by Innings
DCC;202;204;0;—10
Brockway;301;000;0
DuBois Central Catholic—10
Tyler McIntosh cf 5220, Brandon Walker c 3211, Thomas Grecco dh 5220, Loren Way pr 0000, Zach Edwards rf 0000, Garrett Prosper 1b 3210, Dom Torretti p-lf 4143, Anthony Kness 2b-p 3123, Noah Bloom ss 4011, Damon Foster lf-3b 3000, Zane Felix ph 1001, Peter Downer 3b-p-2b 3010, Dante Armanini ph 1000. Totals: 35-10-14-9
Brockway—4
Cam Baka 3b-p 4010, Zane Puhala cf-lf 2110, Pierce Yahner ph 0000, Matt Clark 1b 3110, Tino Inzana lf-3b-rf 4121, Angelo Inzana p-cf 4111, Dom Inzana c 3001, Zach Foradori 4000, Marcus Copelli p 0000, Tyler Serafini ss 3010, Ben Glasl 2b 2010. Totals: 29-4-8-3.
Errors: DCC 1, Brockway 3. LOB: DCC 9, Brockway 8. 2B: Walker. 3B: A. inzana. SAC: Glasl. SB: McIntosh, Bloom; Baka, Glasl, T. Inzana.
Pitching
DCC: Dom Torretti-5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Peter Downer-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO; Anthony Kness-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Brockway: Angelo Inzana-3 2/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO; Cam Baka-1 2/3 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Marcus Copelli- 1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Torretti. Losing pitcher: A. Inzana.
