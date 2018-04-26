JOHNSONBURG 13,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
J'burg;201;19;—;13
ECC;000;00;—;-0
Johnsonburg—13
Kacey Raubenstrauch cf 2200, Austin Greene 2b 4111, Neil MacDonald ss 3322, Johnny Mitchell c 4133, Ben Freeburgrf 4221, Josh Thorwart dh 3100, Gabe Watts p 0000, Paul Gresco 1b 2000, Tylor Singer ph 1110, Zack Zameroski lf 3001, Jake Wickett lf 0000. Totals: 30-13-11-12.
Elk County Catholic—0
Isaac Brock 3b-p 2000, Will Uberti cf 2000, Alec Wehler ss 2000, Hunter Cashmer p 1000, Tylor Herzing c 0000, Brennen Klawuhn ph 1000, Dan Wimer dh 1000, Jordan DePrator ph 1000, Ryan Fritz lf 1000, mark Kraus ph 1000, Alex gedus 1b 0000, Tyler Wehler rf 1000, Taylor Boland p 0000, Bryce O'Leary 0000, Nathan Roberts 0000. Totals: 14-0-0-0.
Errors: J'burg 0, ECC 6. LOB: J'burg 8, ECC 1. 2B: Zameroski. SAC: Herzing.
Pitching
J'burg: Gabe Watts-5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
ECC: Hunter Cashmer-4 1/3 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 SO; Isaac Brock-1/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Taylor Boland-1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Watts. Losing pitcher: Cashmer.
CURWENSVILLE 1,
MOSHANNON VALLEY 0, 8 innings
Score by Innings
Mo Valley;000;000;00;—;0
Curwensville;000;000;01;—;1
Moshannon Valley—0
Matchock 2b-p 3010, Kitko p-ss 3000, Bacher lf 2000, Daniel 3b 3000, Dale c 3000, Gresh 1b 2000, Kephart rf 3000, Marinel cf 3000, Smith 2b-ss 2000. Totals: 24-0-1-0.
Curwensville—1
VonGunden ss 3000, Evans 2b 2000, Gasper pr 0000, Francisco c 4010, Timko p-1b 4120, McCracken 1b-p 3010, Bakaysa rf 3000, Graham ph 0000, Heitsenrether lf 1000, Bressler dh 2000, Farley 3b 1001, Terry cf 1000. Totals: 24-1-4-1.
Errors—MV 1, C'ville 0. LOB—MV 4, C'ville 8. SAC—Evans, Graham. SF—Farley. SB—Francisco, McCracken, Heitsenrether, Terry. CS—Gasper (by Dale). PO—Matchock (by Timko). WP—Timko. PB—Francisco.
Pitching
Mo Valley: Kitko—5 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 10 SO. Matchock—2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
C'ville: 7 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 13 SO. McCracken—1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher—McCracken. Losing pitcher—Matchock.
KARNS CITY 9,
BROCKWAY 0
Score by Innings
Brockway;000;000;0;—;0
Karns City;303;030;x;—;9
Brockway—0
Zane Puhala 3000, Tyler Serafini 3000, Angelo Inzana 3000, Matthew Clark 3000, Tino Inzana 3010, Zach Foradori 1000, Coner Ford 1000, Nickelas Porrin 1000, Bryce Grecco 2000, Dominic Inzana 1000, Ban Glasl 2000, Joel Gaston 0000, Matt Holt 0000. Totals: 23-0-1-0.
Karns City—9
Steve O'Donnell 3210, Nolan Riley 3110, Tyler Yough 4101, Jake Weckerly 2011, Colton Hutchinson 2101, Logan Pistorius 4113, Austin Rumbaugh 4000, Cameron Blair 2000, Brendan Hesidence 2110, Conner Schaffer 4111, Dylan Keene 0100. Totals: 30-9-6-7.
Errors: Brockway 6, K. City 3. LOB: Brockway 3, K. City 11. DP: K. City 1. 2B: Pistorius, Hesidence/ SAC: D. Inzana.
Pitching
Brockway: Tino Inzana-3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Conner Ford-1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Nickelas Porrin-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
K. City: Nolan Riley-7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 SO.
Winning pitcher: Riley. Losing pitcher: Inzana.
