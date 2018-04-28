DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
BRADFORD 0
Score by Innings
Bradford;000;000;0;—;0
DCC;111;002;x;—;5
Bradford—0
Gigliotti ss 3000, Nuzzo 3020, D. Manion 3b 3010, P. Manion 1b-p 3010, Caskey rf 1000, Nay 2000, Moyer ph 1000, Gray lf 3000, Piganelli p-1b 3000, French 2b 2000. Totals: 24-0-4-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—5
Peter Downer ss 4000, Tyler McIntosh cf 1200, Brandon Walker c 2000, Dom Torretti rf 3011, Garrett Prosper 3000, Thomas Grecco p 1210, Anthony Kness 2b 1100, Noah Bloom 3b 1001, Damon Foster 3b 2022, Zach Shoeneman lf 2000, Zach Edwards lf 1000. Totals: 21-5-4-4.
Errors: Bradford 1, DCC 0. LOB: Bradford 5, DCC 5. DP: Bradford 0, DCC 1. 2B: D. Manion, P. Manion; Grecco. 3B: Torretti.
Pitching
Bradford: Piganelli-2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; P. Manion-4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
DCC: Thomas Grecco-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 14 SO.
Winning pitcher: Grecco. Losing pitcher: Piganelli.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 2,
BROOKVILLE 1
Score by Innings
Brookville;100;000;0;—;1
ECC;100;001;x;—;2
Brookville—1
Brady Caylor 2b-ss 3000, Seth Dunkle ss-p 3110, Tanner LaBenne 1b 2000, Aaron Park p-3b 2010, Dane Lyle 3000, Cole LaBenne cf 2010, Trenton Gilhousen rf 3000, Chase palmer 3b-2b 3000, Adam Mackins lf 2000. Totals: 23-1-3-0.
Elk County Catholic—2
Isaac Brock 2b 1000, Will Uberti cf 2100, Alec Wehler ss 3000, Hunter Cashmer lf 2111, Brady Schneider p 3000, Brennen Klawuhn c 1000, Tyler Wehler rf 2000, Jordan DePrator 3b 3000, Mark Kraus 1b 3010. Totals: 20-3-3-1.
Errors: Brookville 2, ECC 1. LOB: Brookville 4, ECC 7. 2B: Dunkle, C. LaBenne. HBP: Cashmer (by Park).
Pitching
Brookville: Aaron Park-5 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 BB, 7 SO; Seth Dunkle-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
ECC: Brady Schneider-7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Schneider. Losing pitcher: Park.
