BROOKVILLE — The District 9 baseball chairman released the pairings for the 2018 playoffs on Thursday.
Ten Tri-County Area teams will compete to earn a spot in the state playoffs.
In Class A, Oswayo Valley earned the number one seed with a 17-1 record and earned a bye into the second round.
Oswayo Valley will face the winner of No. 4 Elk County Catholic and No. 5 North North Clarion, a game set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at Elk County.
DuBois Central earned the No. 2 seed with a 13-6 record and will host the No. 7 seed Cameron County Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The No. 3 seed Clarion hosts No. 6 Clarion Limestone Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
The third place finisher in D-9 will play the winner of the D-10 championship between Jamestown and Kennedy with a spot in the state playoffs on the line.
In Class AA, Johnsonburg earned the number one seed and a bye into the second round with an overall record of 13-4.
Johnsonburg will face the winner of No. 4 Cranberry Valley and No. 5 Redbank Valley, a contest scheduled for Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Cranberry.
No. 2 Coudersport will host No. 7 Brockway Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Brookville is the third seed after finishing the year 9-8 and will host the sixth-seeded Curwensville Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
Class AAA features a sub-regional bracket between D-9 and D-5, as Karns City faces Moniteau in the D-9 final and will play the winner of the D-5 final between Chestnut Ridge and Everett.
In Class AAAA, St Marys earned the top seed after finishing the season 13-6 and will host No. 4 Bradford Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the first round.
No. 2 Punxsutawney hosts No. 3 Clearfield Wednesday at 4 p.m.
