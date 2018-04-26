ST. MARYS — Johnsonburg’s Gabe Watts tossed a five-inning no hitter Thursday afternoon as the Rams beat host Elk County Catholic, 13-0, at Berwind park.
Watts struck out two and walked one as he threw just 58 pitches (37 strikes) in shutting down the Crusaders.
Watts got all the runs he neeed in the top of the first when the Rams scored twice on RBI singles by Neil MacDonald and Johnny Mitchell.
Johnsonburg added single runs in the third and fourth before breaking the game wide open with a nine-spot in the fifth to put the 10-run mercy rule into play.
Watts then finished off his no-hitter with a perfect bottom of the fifth, fielding a comebacker for the final out of the game. He faced one over the minimum, with only a leadoff walk to Hunter Cashmer in the second keeping him from a perfect game.
Mitchell had a big day at the plate for the Rams, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs, while MacDonald was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.
Zack Zameroski went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Ben Freeburg added two hits and a RBI.
In other baseball action Thursday:
Karns City 9,
Brockway 0
BUTLER — Karns City’s Nolan Riley tossed a one-hit shutout as the Gremlins beat visiting Brockway, 9-0, Thursday evening at Kelly Automotive Park in Butler.
Riley struck out ten and walked none in the complete-game effort.
The Gremlins (8-0) did all the scoring they needed in the bottom of the first when then pushed three runs across. Karns City went on to score three runs in each the third and fifth innings to set the eventual final.
Karns City had just six hits itself, as only two of its nine runs were earned. Logan Pistorious had a double and three RBIs for the Gremlins.
Tino Inzana had the lone hit for the Rovers and also suffered the loss after allowing six runs, all unearned, on five hits in three innings of work. He struck out two and walked one.
Brockway (2-5) travels to Youngsville on Saturday.
