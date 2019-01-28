CLARION – Clarion County native Maria Battista has announced her bid for District Attorney.
Battista has more than 15 years of legal experience in civil, criminal and administrative law, and is a former Assistant District Attorney. She said she is also a skilled mediator and public speaker.
As a commonwealth attorney, Battista was counsel in the Departments of Health and State. For three years, she was a hearing examiner where she presided over hundreds of cases, including for the Department of Corrections and Probation and Parole.
Her campaign announcement states that, “those who know her best have found her to have a strong legal mind, while still showing compassion.”
Battista’s professional background includes teaching several communication and criminal justice courses, including at Clarion University. Additionally, she has been a presenter for continuing legal education courses in mediation, oral arguments before appellate courts, and health care matters.
Battista plans to use her diverse legal and educational background to establish a District Attorney’s office that is efficient, accountable and transparent. She said she will also make herself available to the community for legal presentations and collaborative committees. Strong relationships with law enforcement, local agencies, and community partners will be paramount.
“One of the first things I will do as District Attorney is to listen to those who work with the District Attorney’s office to evaluate what has worked, what has not, and how things can be improved. In order to make our communities safer, successful programs in other counties will be examined to determine if they should be adopted in Clarion County. It is important for individuals with mental illness or drug/alcohol addiction, or those who have experienced trauma to receive treatment sooner,” Battista said.
Battista is committed to working closely with school districts, health care facilities, and other agencies to ensure people of all ages understand how the criminal justice system can impact them.
Battista said, “If elected District Attorney of Clarion County, I would effectively represent its citizens while upholding the highest standards of legal ethics to ascertain the truth and seek justice. Victims’ rights will be protected. My obligation each day will be to do the right thing in the best interest of the citizens of Clarion County and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
Battista, a graduate of Keystone High School and Clarion University, obtained her law degree from Ohio Northern University, and has a doctorate in Education Leadership from the University of Pittsburgh. She also holds a master’s degree from Westminster College. Battista is a member of the Safe and Effective Prescribing Practices Task Force with the Department of Health and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs.
Battista is a former vice chairperson and State Committee member of the Clarion County Republican Committee. She is a past president of the Clarion County Bar Association.
Beyond her profession, Battista enjoys bicycling the trails around Clarion and Venango counties, kayaking on Kahle Lake or the Clarion River, hiking, playing the piano and spending time with her two sons, Joey and James.
Battista can be contacted at: BattistaforDA@gmail.com. Visit Battista’s website at: BattistaforDA.com.
