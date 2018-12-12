The DuBois and Clearfield wrestling teams hit the mat against each other Friday night at DuBois Area High School, with the Pete Morelli “Battle for the Buck” Memorial Trophy once again on the line between the rivals.
Now in its fifth year of existence, the Morelli Trophy was created by Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni and his staff as a way to honor Morelli — a standout wrestler, then long-time coach at DuBois — following Morelli’s unexpected death in November of 2014.
DuBois has won the traveling trophy, which resides with the winning school for that season, three of the four years — including the last two. Three of those matches have ended in lopsided victories, with the most emotional and thrilling being the inaugural “Battle for the Buck” back in December of 2014.
That match took place in Clearfield’s Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium less than a month after Morelli’s death. And, the Beavers put on an inspirational performance — getting a pin in the final bout from an unlikely source to pull out a thrilling 39-33 victory to take home the newly created trophy honoring their beloved coach.
That unlikely source was freshman Donny Wentz, who was a late addition to the varsity roster just prior to the season after it was decided to move him up from the junior high level.
Both teams won seven bouts on the evening, but the visiting Beavers racked up five falls and a forfeit win to win the bonus-point battle 18-12.
That six-point difference came in that final bout as Wentz pinned Bison freshman Matt Ryan in 4:19 in his first varsity match. Wentz was leading 9-2 at the time of the fall.
Wentz’s victory, which sent the DuBois bench and faithful into a frenzy, was a fitting way for the Beavers to capture the trophy considering the late Morelli took a liking to the young wrestler during his elementary and junior high days.
Wentz jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period on a takedown and two backpoints. Wentz chose neutral in the second, and Ryan cut the lead to 4-2 with a takedown.
However, Ryan then lost his focus and was called for three cautions and two interlocks to give Wentz three points and a 7-2 advantage.
Ryan chose top in the third, but Wentz promptly reversed the Bison to his back and recorded the fall 19 seconds into the period.
DuBois opened the night with a bang, as freshman Seth Braid decked Bison Thayne Morgan in 5:05 at 120 pounds.
Braid jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead by taking Morgan to his back for a five-point move in the first period. Braid took the lead into the third, but Morgan cut the lead to 5-3 when he slapped a cradle on Braid and turned him for three points.
However, Braid fought off his back and reversed Morgan, eventually pinning the Bison with 55 seconds left in their match.
Clearfield countered with a big 7-0 win by Josiah McClarren over Brock Adams, a victory that started a run of five straight wins by the Bison that gave them a 24-6 lead.
McClarren held a slim 1-0 lead going into the third, but turned Adams twice from the top position to seal the win.
Teammate Logan Gilbert followed with a 4-2 decision of Kyle Frantz at 132. Gilbert used a first-period takedown and second-period reversal for the decisive points, but Frantz did a nice job fighting off Gilbert to limit Clearfield to three team points.
Clearfield’s Noah Cline and Tallin Norris then recorded pins around a forfeit win by Logan Puit at 145. Cline decked Iszak Kerner in 2:28 at 138, while Norris flattened Noah Schneider in 3:56 at 152. Both held healthy leads at the time of their falls.
DuBois started its comeback at 160, where Carson Hanna topped Grant Climie, 9-3.
Hanna opened the scoring with a takedown with 32 seconds left in the first period, then added an escape and two takedowns in the second for a 7-1 advantage.
The Beaver let Climie up to start the third before scoring his fourth takedown of the night. Once again he let Climie go, but the Bison fought off Hanna in the closing seconds to save a team point for Clearfield.
DuBois then got huge back-to-back pins from DJ Carney and Josh Wayland at 170 and 182, respectively, to get within three points at 24-21.
Carney decked Levi Wisor in 1:22, while Wayland had a 9-0 lead on Hunter Bumbarger before pinning the Bison 44 seconds in to the second period.
Bundy then made his big move of the night, forfeiting to Bison Travis Ogden at 195. He then bumped Dave Henninger up to 220, and Henninger responded with the Beavers’ fourth pin of the night.
Henninger’s match with Brian Thorpe got off to a strange start, as Thorpe was hit with a penalty point for his having shoelaces not secured.
Thorpe then scored a takedown before an interlocking call and reversal by Henninger gave the Beaver a 4-2 lead after one period. Henninger rode Thorpe the entire second period, then pinned him from the top position 53 seconds into the third period.
DuBois then moved Robert Zilhaver up to heavyweight, but the move didn’t pay off as Clearfield’s Nate Lash used a third-period takedown to edge the Beaver 3-1.
Leading 33-27, Clearfield, which didn’t have a 113-pounder, forfeited to Kolby Ho at 106 to knot the score at 33-33 to get what they thought was a better matchup for Ryan against Wentz in a battle of 106-pounders at 113.
However, Wentz spoiled Clearfield’s plan with his thrilling victory to end the match and give the Beavers an emotional victory in the inaugural “Battle for the Buck” match.
q q q
Chris Wechtenhiser is the sports editor of the Courier Express and Tri-County Sunday newspapers. He can be reached at chrisw@thecourierexpress.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.