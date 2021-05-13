ST. MARYS — The Bavarian Hills Golf Course — located at 251 Mulligan Rd., St. Marys — has seen its fair share of golfers of all ages for the 2021 season, as this year’s opening day was on Easter Sunday, April 4.
Bavarian Hills general manager John Bauer said they’ve quite busy since the beginning of the year and throughout when they’ve been open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s refreshing to see,” Bauer said. “For a while there prior to COVID for a couple years, the weather wasn’t great. Obviously people have stuff to do. But I think now, it’s nice to see that they’re still out there — especially now what I call ‘millennials.’ It’s nice to have those people.”
Bauer said whenever the weather is nice, available tee times are few and far between, citing a recent weekend when they were slammed.
“Tee times were book probably from 8:30 to 2:30 before you could get anywhere near the place,” Bauer said.
Bauer said during COVID-19, he feels it’s actually helped to “bring golfers back to the game” — as it was one of the few activities you could do while being socially distant.
“I think a lot of it is going to be here to stay for a while,” Bauer said in regard to golf’s popularity. “Some of the gurus of golf are predicting this will be the last year and everybody will get back to doing whatever they were doing before (COVID-19). I don’t agree. I think it’s going to stick around. I think people are enjoying it. It’s something that they forgot they missed — and they didn’t realize they missed it.
“Now that they’re back doing it and they’re finding out how addicting the game can be, it’s a pleasant change to a good addiction instead of all the stuff you hear about nowadays ... And you always hit that one shot where it doesn’t go away and you keep thinking about it ... If you can find the consistency. You know it’s there, it’s just finding it. That’s probably what most of us love about the game.”
Bavarian Hills celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Bauer himself enters this year with 24 years of service at the course, with his ninth as general manager. While golf is the main draw, they also have their restaurant. Bauer said they’ve hired a new cook in Frank Zore.
“He’s got a pretty good reputation,” Bauer said of Zore.
While the restaurant and banquet room has taken a hit during COVID-19, Bauer said their facilities are large enough that they can fit plenty of people that are spaced out.
“Even at 50 percent (capacity), we were putting a lot of people in up there,” Bauer said. “And they are slowly catching on. I noticed Friday night (the weather) was miserable, but we still had quite a few non-golfers out here. The restaurant business is picking back up.”
The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11:30 a.m. until dark.
On the golf course, Bauer said they typically have events each weekend starting towards the end of May — hosting plenty of charity and corporate events. The course’s signature event is the Founders Championship — which takes place July 17-18 this year.
“You play match play team event,” Bauer said. “If you win your flight, you make it to the shootout on Sunday where all the flights ... all go back out and play (holes) 1, 8 and 9 against each other. It’s a blast ... It’s a fun event for everybody.”
Bauer said the Founders Championship started out as a member-guest tournament, but it’s now open to everyone.
“From the feedback I’m getting, it’s probably our best event,” Bauer said.
As far as course improvements, Bauer said each year they try and pick out an area that they can concentrate on.
“This year it’s our tee boxes,” Bauer said. “We’re rebuilding or building a couple of new tees this year — either making them bigger or building new ones for the ladies and seniors to move up to. With all the play, (the boxes) are getting beat up pretty bad.”
Bauer said he’s extremely thankful for those spending their time at the course and the restaurant.
“We are thankful that people are coming back out and realizing how much fun golf can be,” Bauer said. “We have more family memberships this year than we’ve ever had. We’ve got tons of different membership categories and the two I’ve noticed that have grown the most are family and millennial. It’s really nice to see.”
For more information, you can also visit their website at bavarianhillsgolf.net.