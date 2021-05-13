Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Air temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Near ground freezing temperatures could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&