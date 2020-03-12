BROCKWAY — Butler County Community College, or BC3, has a trick up its sleeve when getting high school students to think outside of the box when it comes to college options.
Mike Catanzarito is a magician who works for the Brockway campus of BC3. He travels to high schools in the area proving that not all college presentations are the same. The same can be said for college options. Catanzarito was able to pick cards out of a deck, but he also pointed out that students do not have to go to the same school for four years. While “magically” transferring an “X” from his hand to a student’s hand, he reminded them that sometimes, going away for college is not the only option. As he acted as a human lie detector, he corrected the misconceptions that BC3-Brockway only acts as a transfer school and highlighted the programs that can be completed right in Brockway.
Those talking points are the key issues that BC3 Brockway’s main student recruiter has to counter when he is trying to get students to go beyond the presentation and through the doors of the college.
“The main niche that BC3 at Brockway fills for our area is that we offer a high quality and affordable college education for all of our students,” BC3’s Matthew Stoey said last year in an interview with The Courier-Express. “We are the only community college north of Interstate 80 in Jefferson, Clearfield, Elk, and Clarion counties.”
The choice to go to college is a major decision, and it can impact a student’s financial well-being. Stoey said that the college selection does not have to be terrifying.
BC3 has transfer agreements with all 14 State System of Higher Education colleges like Clarion University or Millersville University. BC3 credits are also recognized by many public and private schools. BC3 also offers online, classroom, or hybrid classes. There are many session start dates including five-week online classes. In addition, those students can earn several degrees without leaving Brockway through an articulation agreement with St. Francis University that starts at BC3 and finishes online. BC3 offers financial aid to 80% of students, and 75% of those students are able to graduate debt-free.
More about BC3 at Brockway can be found on the website, www.bc3.edu/brockway.