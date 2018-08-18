BUTLER — The Pittsburgh Philharmonic’s violins and cellos, trumpets and trombones, and oboes and flutes will give visitors to Butler County Community College’s Succop Theater a taste of “different countries and different times” during a free Aug. 26 concert to be followed by different tastes of free ice cream, said Larry Stock, director of BC3’s Cultural Center.
The 55-member symphony orchestra’s 2 p.m. performance is a prelude to the Cultural Center’s five-event fall 2018 lineup.
The orchestra’s 75-minute concert, Stock said, may include Brahms’ “Academic Festival Overture,” created in 1880 in Germany; Dvorak’s “Slavonic Dances,” from 1878 through 1886 in Czechoslovakia; in Rogers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” in 1959 in the United States; and Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever,” in 1897, also in the United States.
“There are a lot of different pieces that people have heard and are familiar with, but maybe have not heard them performed live,” said Stock, who is entering his 17th year as director of BC3’s Cultural Center.
Four Graeter’s Ice Cream flavors – raspberry chocolate chip, chocolate, vanilla and chocolate chip cookie dough – will be available free after the symphony orchestra’s performance, Stock said.
The concert serves as an overture to BC3’s fall 2018 Performing Artists Mini-Series that begins Sept. 29 with Bodiography Contemporary Ballet, and Maria Caruso’s restaging for the first time at BC3 of Martha Graham’s iconic “Lamentation” solo.
As Bodiography’s artistic director, Caruso blends jazz and modern dance with ballet, Stock said, and “as far as the grace and the poise onstage, it is an amazing thing.”
The series also features Pittsburgh Philharmonic appearances Oct. 28, with “Haunted Hertz and Hidden Treasures” – “They are doing some scary things, like ‘Night on Bald Mountain’ that was featured in ‘Fantasia’ and other pieces appropriate to the approach of Halloween,” Stock said – and “Holiday Pops” on Dec. 8.
The National Players, at 70 the country’s oldest touring theater company, will stage Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” on Oct. 31.
BC3’s Local Artists Mini-Series on Nov. 18 presents “Alexander Hamilton: the Man, the Myth, the Musical,” a lecture by former Butler area teacher Steve Cicero who will discuss facts and myths about the 18th-century American statesmen and Founding Father and the popularity of the “Hamilton” musical, Stock said.
Visitors to Succop Theater on Aug. 26 can purchase individual tickets or season passes for BC3’s Performing Artists Mini-Series, Local Artists Mini-Series and its Pittsburgh Philharmonic Mini-Series – and enjoy the symphony orchestra’s performance, Stock said.
“It is good music, good people and good ice cream,” he said. “It is going to be a fun day with a free concert. What is not to like?”
For more information on BC3’s Cultural Center lineup, call 724-284-8505 or visit bc3.edu/succop-theater.
