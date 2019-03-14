BUTLER — Butler County Community College has been ranked as the No. 1 community college in Pennsylvania by Schools.com for a third time in a row.
“What is remarkable about this is that the bar has been set so high, and yet for a third consecutive ranking, we have achieved that No. 1 status,” said Dr. Nick Neupauer, president. “It’s not just a single variable that resulted in this ranking.”
Schools.com, a Foster City, California, organization, used a 10-point scale and National Center for Education Statistics in ranking each of the 14 Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges’ members in categories that included percentage of students enrolled in distance education, total cost of attendance, student-to-faculty ratio and outgoing transfer rate.
“From a board of trustees’ perspective, it’s keeping that tuition low,” said Neupauer, whose 12-year presidency at a single institution exceeds that of any current chief executive officer among Pennsylvania’s community colleges, its 14 State System of Higher Education institutions and its four state-related schools — Lincoln, Penn State and Temple universities, and the University of Pittsburgh. “It factors in our distance education program. And to have our students move along to graduation takes efforts from our outstanding faculty members.”
BC3’s Classes of 2017, with 585 graduates, and of 2018, with 578, have been its largest this century.
The third consecutive No. 1 ranking follows BC3 being recognized in January and for a second year in a row as having the most affordable tuition and the highest salary-to-cost ratio among more than 40 regional colleges and universities, according to U.S. Department of Education College Scoreboard data analyzed and published by the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Nearly 30 percent of BC3’s students this spring are enrolled at BC3’s additional locations, according to Sharla Anke, BC3’s assistant dean of institutional research. Those sites are BC3 at Armstrong in Ford City, Armstrong County; BC3 at Brockway in Brockway, Jefferson County; BC3 at Cranberry in Cranberry Township, Butler County; BC3 at LindenPointe in Hermitage, Mercer County; and BC3 at Lawrence Crossing, New Castle, Lawrence County.
More than 290 BC3 students this spring are taking only distance education courses and are included in the 875 enrolled in at least one online class, according to Anke.
Online classes account for more than 10 percent of credit hours pursued this spring by BC3 students, Anke said.
BC3 offers more than 100 courses that are fully online, and nearly 30 hybrid — online and face-to-face — courses, said Ann McCandless, BC3’s dean of educational technology. It also offers five-week online Fast Tracks, held consecutively throughout the semester, and online certificates of achievement in business skills and human resource management specialist; online workplace certificates in Microsoft Office specialist and basic manufacturing; and an online certificate in management of applied technology, McCandless said.
BC3’s average net annual price of $4,727 was the lowest among 43 public and private institutions in western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio and West Virginia, according to U.S. Department of Education College Scoreboard data published in January.
BC3’s salary-to-cost ratio — a measurement of graduates’ salaries 10 years after commencement for every dollar a student pays to attend the institution — was the highest at 7.45, according to U.S. Department of Education College Scoreboard data published in January.
BC3 in 2017 topped 41 other regional institutions in average net annual price and salary-to-cost ratio, a spokesman said.
Additionally, the BC3 Education Foundation awards more than $200,000 in scholarships annually.
Pennsylvania college students owe an average of $36,193 in student-loan debt, the highest in the nation, LendEdu reported last August.
