BUTLER — Butler County Community College was notified Monday that a student who attends BC3’s main campus in Butler Township has tested positive for COVID-19.
The student was last on BC3’s main campus March 9. The college today alerted students who attended classes with the student and faculty who taught the courses. It also notified other students, faculty and staff.
The notifications advised students, faculty and staff to contact a heathcare provider should they experience symptoms of COVID-19, and provided information about a community healthcare center that serves adults who do not have health insurance.
Respecting the privacy rights of its student, faculty and staff, a spokesman said, BC3 cannot release further details that may identify the student.
BC3 Monday began remote instruction for all credit and noncredit courses in a format that will continue through the rest of the spring 2020 semester.