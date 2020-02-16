BROCKWAY — The students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School got to take an art class that is outside the scope of the usual art curriculum.
Members of Brockway Center for Arts and Technology (BCAT) brought equipment and metal to Melanie Oknefski’s classroom to teach the students about working with metals. Teaching Artist Melissa Lovingood brought Resident Artist Mary Kay Palazzo to help the students explore their artistic side by working with metals.
The BCAT representatives did a process called fold forming. They use thin copper sheets cut into rectangles and squares. Those sheets are shaped by steel hammers, forming a crease into the metal. Then, the students use a torch to soften the metal and then return to the hammers to make a decorative pattern. When the pattern is complete, BCAT brought keychains to make keychain fobs, and they also have hemp cord to make necklaces or bracelets.
The BCAT artists sometimes handle the torches to speed up the process, but they do want the students to get hands-on experience, which means that Brockway students get to work with fire.
“Most of the time, I help kids use the torch,” Lovingood said. “It’s really exciting. They really like doing that.”
Once the piece is shaped and ready to be turned into a keychain or necklace, there are a couple of other steps to make the art look more artistic. The students sand the surface to make the copper rise to the top and then they lightly heat it to change the color of the metal.
“They go through a rainbow of colors, from orange to red to a pink-red to purple to blue and silver,” Lovingood said. “Then they put a hole through it and put the chain or help cord through it.”
Palazzo is part of the metals residency, which allows her to use the studio for her own work while also helping with classes and outreach. She was impressed that the school district had the connection with BCAT. She said that the opportunities to work with metal were not available where she went to school.
“I think this is really cool,” Palazzo said. “I’m fresh out of college, so it’s interesting to see the concepts I learned in college being brought into high school. I never got to learn these techniques until I got to higher education.”
Each year, BCAT brings a new project to the school district. Last year, they did torch-fire enameling, but this year, Lovingood wanted to do something a little more percussive.
“I thought we should do hammering because hammering metal is kind of cool,” she said. “It’s loud and fun and art therapy, if you will.”
Students are encouraged by Lovingood to look at BCAT for other metal projects. Lovingood is the head of the metals program, so she coordinates what goes on with BCAT’s metal classes. She brought in different metal forms and projects to show them what can be possible just down the road.
“This is sort of a sample of things they can do at BCAT,” Lovingood said. “We have a huge amount of equipment and materials, and they can do what they want for free.”
Beyond expanding what Brockway students can learn in high school, Lovingood said that the art lessons and outreach allow her to see new artists form.
“It’s a good thing because it gives the students self-confidence,” Lovingood said. “It’s kind of nice to see students blossom because they wanted that opportunity to make art and create.”