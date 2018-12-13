This year, be an ember; spark a glow
Christmas is drawing ever closer and most of us are hunting for the perfect gifts, baking Christmas cookies, decorating the tree, surrounding ourselves in wrapping paper and singing Christmas carols.
While all of that will bring joy to the ones who receive the gifts, or the cookies or hear the carols, will it really make a change in someone’s life? We sing of “Good will to men” and “Peace on Earth” and we talk about Santa’s “Spirit of Christmas giving” but will any of this mean anything to us once the New Year rolls around and the focus moves to losing weight, getting healthy or any of a multitude of other resolutions?
The headlines scream about the dysfunction in Congress, there seem to be shootings more often at places we once thought were safe havens – schools, churches, and concerts. Costs of food, housing and healthcare seem to rise almost daily making senior citizens wonder how long they will be able to survive or forcing them to decide between heat and food. The news seems to always be bad and we’re bombarded with it via TV, radio, print media, online and even through our mobile phones. Some people may wonder if there is any good news anywhere.
Yes, some days it seems good news is hard to find.
Well if you look for it there is definitely good news out there, and some of it can be found in our upcoming Community of Giving magazine. This is our fourth year publishing the magazine that looks at individuals and groups across the region who are making changes in people’s lives. They are right here in our communities and may even include our neighbors, friends or even family members.
Their work isn’t always visible right away, but maybe that makes it even more precious to us. Anything too easily found is usually taken for granted. Maybe it is good for us to have to work to find our “good” news. News about helping to provide needed food or a homemade quilt or bear for a little one who’s hurting or volunteers who provide a Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner for people in their community who have no family or cannot afford a holiday dinner with all the trimmings.
Watch for our Community of Giving supplement in the Jeffersonian Democrat on January 3 to read some good news that is happening every day in our communities.
Yes, the “good” news is there if we just look for it.
There are days where we may have to look really hard to see even a glimmer but it is there and just like an ember in a fire, with the right conditions the ember will spark and soon a glow will be seen.
Yes, we may be bombarded daily in the media with tragedies but the ember is still there and what makes it all the more special is that each of us can add to it, helping to spark a glow for someone else. If we just take the time to help someone else, to simply smile at someone you meet in passing, or volunteer to help out with a charity or a youth group. A glow takes a lot of little embers, but if we all try to be an ember of hope and “good” news, what a difference we could make.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.