BROCKWAY — If you’re in the Brockway area the next two nights, you’ll notice the bright lights of Frank Varischetti Field fired up.
It’s not because of a football game, or any sporting event for that matter.
Instead, it is the Brockway Area School District’s way of showing support for its students, school district employees and community members during these tough times as everyone does their part to help control the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-night event was the idea of Brockway Athletic Director Peter Grecco and a friend of his.
“It’s called the ‘Be the Light’ Challenge, and it pretty much started down in Texas,” said Grecco. “A buddy of mine, Joe Antonuccio who is a Brockway alum and Brockway resident, sent me an article he read about.”
That article talked about how schools in Texas were turning on their stadium lights as a way to show community support given all that is currently happening in the world.
“Being a Brockway alum and community member myself, I thought it was great idea. I loved idea and definitely wanted to run with the idea to show support not only to our student-athletes, but all the students across Brockway who are missing out on things, and everyone in the community to make sure they know they are in our thoughts and prayers.
“I ran it by the administration, and they were 100 percent on board with it. They definitely wanted to make sure we got involved in this and show that support to everyone.”
The lights at the football will be turned on both tonight and Wednesday night from 8-9:30 p.m.
“We’re all going through this difficult time, and we want to show in this difficult time that we’re in it together. Ever since I went to school here, it has felt like the community and school district were all one ... no matter what.
“We have gone through tragedies here in Brockway, and it seems the whole community always shows up. We’re a different breed and have each others backs being a small close-knit community.
“This (event) is one way from us at the school to instill that into our students, to show them no matter were you go or end up. you’ll always be from Brockway. And, we’ll always have your back and hope you have our back.”