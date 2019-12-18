"Be your own boss!"
The cliché sounded attractive enough to me when, at age 70, I capped a 53-year career of working in newspapers. I had started at the bottom, as a part-time sportswriter. I ended up as the editor and publisher of one daily-Sunday newspaper and two weekly newspapers.
During all of that time, I had bosses. Even as publisher, the person who runs everything on a day-to-day basis, I had to account to officials of the corporation that owned that company, along with several others.
After I retire, I told myself, I would earn a little extra money by doing the parts of my job that I enjoyed the most, writing and editing, while shedding the grind of being a manager — a boss, but a boss who had to listen to other bosses.
When I became a freelancer, I would "be my own boss," writing these columns every week and doing other writing and editing for people who hired me.
That does not work.
In fact, "be your own boss,” means that I have less freedom of action as a freelancer than I had as an editor-in-charge.
Back then, I might summon a new reporter to sit beside me while I edited a story that person had just written. I would move my cursor through the text, inserting a comma here, respelling a word there, "teaching" the Associated Press stylebook principles that guide most newspaper writing.
"Do it this way," I was saying, or "Do NOT do it that way!"
"Yesssir!" was the standard answer, and why not? I had hire-fire authority. We were all going to do things my way, or else hit the proverbial highway, because I was not about to get reprimanded or fired because some subordinate had different ideas.
Yep. I did that.
I tried to do it in a professional, non-dictatorial manner. Looking back, I was pretty darn bossy. I would not have liked working for me.
Then I retired and became "my own boss."
Using a feature of Microsoft Word called "track changes," I edited a manuscript for a nice lady who had decided to pay me if I would make her short article smoother in style and more correct in the mechanics of spelling, grammar and punctuation.
She had written that another woman was the "chair" of a group.
She had run smack-dab into one of my pet peeves. I detest using the name of a piece of furniture, instead of "chairman," "chairwoman" or the gender-neutral presiding officer. I put my backside onto a chair. I think it is insulting to use that term to describe a human being.
Woe unto the writer who worked for me and tried to call a presiding human being a "chair"!
I got all editor-y.
"Don't DO that!" I wrote in the little balloon that pops up beside the text in the Microsoft Word document. Then I sent the revised document back to her.
She replied.
"I like 'chair'!" she said. "I shall keep it."
"You can't ...," I started to write back.
Then I stopped.
Yes, she can.
The boss was she, not I. (I really wanted to say "she, not me" here, just for alliterative effect. But as a freelancer, I now have to do what the new editors of the newspaper say. They say, "Be grammatically correct!")
When you think you are "your own boss," you are not.
That phrase is an illusion.
It might be real enough for Donald Trump in his pre-Presidential years, or for Michael Bloomberg today. Both men are billionaires.
If they are content to be billionaires, those two can do pretty much whatever they want.
But Mark Zuckerberg cannot. "Zuck" is the founder and chief executive officer of the wildly popular and lucrative Facebook internet social media chat site.
Zuck wants to make Facebook bigger. He also wants to guard against its becoming smaller.
Getting Facebook bigger or smaller does not depend on what Zuck wants. It depends on what the people who use Facebook want.
It looks as though Zuck is "his own boss."
But Zuck still has bosses. In my own teeny way, I am one of those bosses. If I stop using Facebook, its viewer list will shrink. If its viewer list shrinks, advertisers will not pay current rates to put ads on Facebook.
So Zuck cannot be "his own boss" even though he is worth a gazillion dollars. He must "work for" his viewers and advertisers.
Even I was an editor in charge, I still had to work to persuade people to buy and read the newspapers, and persuade advertisers to use the newspaper to get their messages out to customers.
After I retired, I thought I would be my own boss.
I was not.
The lady who liked the use of "chair" was my boss, because she was paying for my editing services. I could recommend. She would decide.
Nobody is "your own boss" — with one exception.
We use a synonym for "your own boss" to describe that person.
That synonym is "wife."
Denny Bonavita is a former editor at newspapers in DuBois and Warren. He lives near Brookville. Email: denny2319@windstream.net