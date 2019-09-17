NEW BETHLEHEM – Winding for more than 40 miles through most wooded areas, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that hikers and bikers might spot a bear along the Redbank Valley Trail.
But now, with last week’s installation of new artwork, trail users passing through New Bethlehem are guaranteed to spot at least three bears.
“Mama Bear and Cubs,” a three-dimensional metal sculpture display by Massachusetts artist Dale Rogers was installed last week in the old railroad yard in front of the New Bethlehem Town Center along Arch Street.
Local resident and trail volunteer Terry Mateer, who commissioned the three-piece sculpture, said he and his wife, trail president Sandy Mateer, met Rogers a number of years ago at the Pittsburgh Arts Festival and fell in love with his work.
In the past several years, Mateer has purchased and installed three other sculptures from the Dale Rogers Studio along the trail, including ones tiled “Bird in Hand,” “Believe” and “Hoot.” A sculpture of an Easter Island head also can be spotted in the Mateers’ yard.
“I love his stuff, it keeps improving and becoming more imaginative,” Terry Mateer said, noting that he plans to continue to add new sculptures along the trail over time. “Art is a thing that attracts people to a trail.”
“We have a spectacularly beautiful trail, but to attract more people, more interest, we want to add the art along the trail,” Sandy Mateer added.
She encouraged other artists to reach out to the trail about displaying their art.
Rogers, who delivered the three bears sculpture last week to the New Bethlehem site, said he travels around much of the country to art shows and festivals with his works.
His process, he said, begins with creating a computer model of the work using geometric patterns. The Cor-Ten steel, which is made to be exposed to the weather without painting, is then laser cut. The pieces are then welded together to bring the design to life.
“When you’re building them, it’s just so exciting,” Rogers said while setting up Mama Bear and Cubs.
The new sculpture took about six to seven days to weld Mama Bear, and another four to five days apiece for each of the cubs.
Rogers said the designs can take 100 hours to complete.