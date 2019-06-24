COOKSBURG – Clarion Center for the Arts will present “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” at the Verna Leith Sawmill Theater featuring 32 young rising stars this week.
Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 and Friday, June 28, followed by a matinee at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.
Admission is $15. Tickets are available in advance by calling (814) 927-6655 or by reserving seats online at Sawmill.org/Theater.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end, and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.