The DuBois and Clearfield football teams hit the road one final time Friday night, while St. Marys and Clarion close out their regular seasons at home.
DuBois will be playing for pride Friday night when it travels to Brookville, while the Raiders — along with Clearfield, St. Marys and Clarion — hope to balance that fine line between staying healthy but also staying sharp entering the postseason.
St. Marys and Clarion each play out of district opponents, while the Bison head to Bishop Carroll to take on the Huskies in a Mountain League showdown. Carroll is a football-only member of the conference.
Here is a closer look at the four matchups:
DuBois (0-9) at
Brookville (7-2)
The matchup between the Beavers and Raiders is an intriguing one with all kind of story lines — most notably the fact DuBois is looking to avoid its first winless season since 2002 while Brookville hopes to bounce back from a 28-14 loss at Ridgway that gave the Elkers the District 9 Large School Division title.
DuBois won this non-conference matchup at Mansell Stadium last year, a win that helped the Beavers secure a playoff berth. There is no postseason this time around as head coach Justin Marshall and his team look to finish off a trying season on a high note.
Freshman quarterback Cam-Ron Hayes has shown improvement the past two weeks since taking over the position from senior Alex Kovalyak, who was lost to a season-ending injury. He threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns a week ago in a 41-18 loss to Hollidaysburg.
DuBois’ top receivers are Nick DiLullo (31-534, 6 TDs), Chase Husted (34-436, 3 TDs), Zach Shilala (37-351, 3 TDs) and Dale Kot (23-332, 3 TDs), while the ground game is led by Adian Castro (62-317, 5 TDs).
Meanwhile, Brookville continues to rely heavily on its passing attack, particularly with a health Jack Krug back in the mix. Ridgway held the Raiders to minus-40 yards rushing last week, while Krug threw for 321 yards in the 14-point loss.
Krug has now throw for 1,753 yards on the season with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His main targets are Ian Thrush (63-858, 10 TDs), Robert Keth (44-548, 6 TDs) and Kyle MacBeth (34-457, 6 TDs). Keth and MacBeth each went over 100 yards a week ago.
When the Raiders do try to run it, Krug (41-325, 6 TDs) and Cole LaBenne (67-238, 3 TDs) account for most of the team’s yardage on the ground.
Next year the matchup will be a conference game, as DuBois has been accepted into the D-9 Large School Division.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Clearfield (7-2) at
Bishop Carroll (3-6)
Clearfield was on the verge of not playing for a second straight week to end the regular season, as Bishop Carroll forfeited to Bellefonte a week ago while the Bison won by forfeit against Philipsburg-Osceola.
Friday’s game is on, as the Bison will now avoid the possibility of having at least a three-week layoff before its postseason opener.
The matchup looks to be all Clearfield, which will most likely look to get its starters some much needed game action
Carroll features a balanced offense, one that has run for just over 1,300 yards and thrown for 1,100.
Jake Zazvrskey (122-612, 4 TDs) and Hunter Dumm (62-482, 9 TDs) lead the Carroll ground game, while Dumm has thrown for 971 yards, six TDs and 11 interceptions. Zazvrskey (21-352, 2 TDs) and Mavrick Farabaugh (23-22, 2 TDs) are the Huskies leading receivers.
Clearfield is just as balanced, with 1,576 yards rushing and 1,525 yards passing. Sophomore Oliver Billotte has accounted for all those passing yards while throwing for 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.
With Jake Lezzer (21-341, 4 TDs) out for the season, it has become receiver by committee for the Bison. Matt Pallo (21-341, 4 TDs) leads that group, while Nick Domico (13-142, 1 TD), Ian Billotte (4-140, 2 TDs) and Karson Kline (5-121, 2 TDs) all have over 100 yards on the season.
Brett Zattoni (134-683, 6 TDs) and Billotte (97-390, 13 TDs) power the Bison ground game.
Game time is slated for 7 p.m.
Franklin (2-7) at
St. Marys (5-4)
St. Marys saw its Week 9 opponent recently change as Warren — who the Dutch were scheduled to play — had to pull out of the matchup after making the District 10 Class 5A playoffs which begin this week.
Franklin, another D-10 school which won’t be in the postseason, has stepped in to play Friday night at Dutch Country Stadium. The Knights have endured through a tough 2019 campaign, one that has seen standout quarterback Ian Haynes miss some time due to injury.
Based on stats available, Haynes — D-10 all-time leading passer — has still thrown for 1,830 yards on the year with 15 TDs and nine interceptions. He made an unexpected return a week ago in a 57-35 loss to Warren.
His favorite targets are Dalton Buckley (52-989) and Cade Adams (46-647).
The Knights struggle to run the ball, so expect to see a night of passing — an area that proved to be a strength for the new-look Flying Dutchmen. Its sophomore QB Christian Coudriet leads the area in passing yards (2,238) and ranks second in TD passes (18) to go along with nine interceptions.
Bryce Walker (46-575, 2 TDs) leads the Dutch receivers, with Michael Fitzgerald (25-539, 6 TDs), Terry Williams (28-388, 4 TDs) and Logan Mosier (13-305, 3 TDs) all making an impact in the passing game.
St. Marys does have the ability to run the ball with Jacob Kline (93-694, 11 TDs), Cain Pfoutz (38-263, 4 TDs) and Coudriet (29-224, 4 TDs).
Should Haynes play, the Dutch ground game could play a key role in keeping the ball out of his hands.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
James Buchanan (3-6)
at Clarion (8-1)
The Bobcats hook up with James Buchanan, a District 3 school that has no league affiliation located in Mercersburg which is over three hours away from Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium.
The Rockets won two of their first three games, topping York County Tech (19-14) and Fairfield (22-20), and their only other win was a forfeit awarded against Parkside, a team from Washington, D.C.
Last week, the Rockets lost 36-6 to the Maryland School for the Deaf out of Frederick, Md.
Senior quarterback Sebastian Wise, junior running back Hunter Smith, and receivers Grant Ellis, Caden Stoner and Mason Line are the Rockets’ top players.
Clarion got Austin Newcomb back in the lineup last week after a two-game absence for unknown reasons and ran for 112 yards on eight carries, scoring four touchdowns, two rushes, one receiving and one on a kickoff.
Newcomb is now over 1,000 yards for the season at 1,049 (area leader) scored 21 TDs (17 rushing, 3 receiving, 1 on a return).
Quarterback Cal German has thrown for 1,627 yards and 22 TDs against just three interceptions. Receiver Ethan Burford has caught 27 passes for an area-best 909 yards and 13 TDs.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.