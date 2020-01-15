DuBOIS — DuBois picked up its 11th win of the season on Wednesday night, thanks in part to a couple clutch 3-pointers and solid free throw shooting in the final minutes in a hard fought 54-46 victory over Bradford.
Close games have been a pattern for DuBois most of the season, especially in the past couple of weeks.
This game was no different. Neither team was really able to find a groove in the first half. Bradford opened the game on a 4-0 run, but DuBois got a couple buckets on first quarter offensive rebounds from its big man Chase Husted.
An 8-6 lead after the first quarter for DuBois stretched into a 19-13 halftime lead. Tyler Gigliotti made a three-pointer in the later stages of the second quarter for Bradford, which turned out to be its only field goal of the quarter.
DuBois used a 5-0 second quarter run to help gain a little seperation, thanks in part to Lennon Lindholm. In the span of 30 seconds, Lindholm found teammate Brady Woodward for an easy layup then made a three-pointer on DuBois’ next possession to help them gain a six-point lead at halftime.
Bradford rallied in the third quarter and eventually found their way to the lead. Cam Austin made a two-pointer following an offensive rebound on teammate Caleb Nuzzo’s missed foul shot to put Bradford up 28-27 around the five minute mark of the third quarter.
On DuBois’ next possession, Husted went up for an all but guaranteed slam dunk, but the ball went out of the basket and Husted hung onto the rim a little too long which forced DuBois coach Dave Bennett to put him on the bench due to foul trouble.
Gigliotti made both technical free throws for Bradford (Husted was called for a technical for hanging onto the rim too long) for a 30-27 lead.
The 23-point third quarter for Bradford put them ahead at 34-31 going into the fourth. Bennett put Husted back in the game early in the fourth quarter and he made his presence count with four inside points to tie the game at 37.
Nick Felix kept DuBois’ momentum going by making a clutch 3-pointer to put his team up 40-37 with four minutes to go. Bradford found its way back to the lead at 43-42 with a minute and a half to play, thanks to seven fourth-quarter points from Peyton Manion and three free throws from Caleb Nuzzo.
With less than a minute and a half to go, Lindholm made perhaps his biggest shot of the season, a 3-pointer, to put DuBois ahead 45-43.
Bradford turned the ball over at mid-court on its next possession. On DuBois’ next possession, Jordin Sommers made a nice pass to Husted for an easy layup, which put them up 47-43.
Lindholm made four important free throws down the stretch to end any hopes Bradford had of coming back. DuBois’ Nick Farrell had a quiet game statistically, but made two clutch free throws late in the game and made a key lay up just minutes before his free throws.
The 54-46 win clinched a playoff spot for DuBois as Bennett was pleased with his teams effort and resiliency down the stretch.
“We had a little bit of a tough third quarter, but we showed great resilience in the fourth quarter and we were fortunate to have the right guys at the foul line late in the game,” Bennett said. “I felt like Bradford dictated the style of play in the first quarter.”
“They came out playing physical. We beat a very good basketball team tonight. Playing in all these close games should help better prepare us for games like this going forward.”
Felix led the way for DuBois with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. Husted had 14 points despite spending a portion of the game on the bench with foul trouble.
Lindholm had 13 points, with seven of them coming in the fourth quarter.
Bradford was led by Gigliotti’s 17 points. Gigliotti was perfect at the foul line, going 8-for-8. Manion and Evan Schmidt combined for 17 points to complement Gigliotti.
Bradford converted 15-of-21 foul shots on the night, while DuBois was 11-for-18.
DuBois is back in action Monday when it travels to Clearfield.