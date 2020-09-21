DuBOIS — The DuBois boys golf team remained undefeated Monday, as the Beavers pulled out a close 179-183 victory against Punxsutawney at the DuBois Country Club.
Both teams had its top four golfers all shoot in the 40s, but the Beavers got three rounds of 45 or better to come away with the four-shot win.
DuBois’ Gavin Kaschalk and Punxsy’s Jackson Craft shared medalist honors as each carded a round of 42. Beaver Cody Jaconski was a close second with a 43, while teammate Tyson Kennis fored a 45.
Brock Smith rounded out the Beavers’ scoring with a 49. Also playing on the day for DuBois was Landon Gustafson (53) and John Miller (59).
Punxsy’s second-best score was a 45 by Kyle Nesbit, while John Crago and Jimmie Neese each shot 48. Also playing for the Chucks were Sawyer Hall (50) and Donnie Neese (63).
DuBois (7-0) is back on the links today against DuBois Central Catholic.
In other boys golf action Monday:
Ridgway 223,
Elk County Catholic 265
ST. MARYS — Led by medalist Eric Christoff, the Ridgway boys golf team cruised to a 223-265 victory against host Elk County Catholic at Leaning Pines Colf Course.
Christoff fired a 39 to lead all scorers. Teammate Collin Porter had the second-best round of the day with a 43, while Sean Fitch (45), Kole Asti (47) and Brent DeFranco (49) also factored into the Elkers’ scoring (Top 5).
Elk County was led by Mark Kraus, who shot a 46. Teammates Jordan DePrator (47) and Jack Bauer (48) were right behind him, while Andrew Seltzer and Conner Stebick shot a 61 and 63, respectively, for the Crusaders.
Both teams are back in action today. Ridgway plays at Bradford, while ECC travels to St. Marys in a match that also features Coudersport.
Kane 234,
St. Marys 249
ST. MARYS — Kane had two players shot in the 30s as the Wolves bested St. Marys, 234-249, at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
Wolves Curt Barner and Max Bizzak each carded a 38 to share medalist honors on the day. Teammate Carter Carlisle added a 48, while Derek Peterson (51) and Bryce Bizzak (59) also scored for the Wolves.
Lucas Benjamin shot a 43 to lead the Flying Dutchmen, while Ethan Schlimm had a 44. Cole Cousins (51), Vinnie Lenze (55) and Sam Allegretto (56) rounded out the scoring for St. Marys.
Brayden Clyde (57), Nate Eckert (58) and Eli Nedimyer (69) also played for the Dutch.
St. Marys hosts Elk County Catholic and Coudersport in a tri-match today.