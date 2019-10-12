DuBois has a new football home waiting for it next fall.
The District 9 Football League voted to invite the district’s largest school to be part of the Large School Division starting in 2020, making it 22 of the district’s 23 teams in one of the three divisions of the league that was formed prior to last season.
Clearfield is the lone school not playing in the league, it’s last connection with the old District 9 League ending after the 2006 season.
For DuBois, it’s a move for a football program that’s struggling of late. The Beavers headed into the weekend looking for their first win of the year with the last winning season coming in 2016.
But just as much of a concern was DuBois’ schedule that was short on natural rivals and long on travel. That led to talk about looking to join the new District 9 League.
“Our main thing is the traveling with District 10 and the lack of natural rivalries, and those two things led to our decision,” DuBois Athletic Director Chuck Ferra Wednesday. “We wanted to create some excitement, playing schools we play in other sports. Having Bradford, Punxsutawney, St. Marys and Brookville on the schedule will do that.
“Yes, the timing is interesting. We’re 0-7 and it looks like we wanted to jump ship. Unfortunately, we’re not having a great season and we’ll get beat up about that.
“In a perfect world, we’d like to play Bradford, St. Marys, Brookville and Punxsutawney, the old D9 League and then be able to fill out schedule with other tradition rivals, but we’re not in that luxury anymore.”
D9 League President Dave Osborne of Brookville said the league welcomed the Beavers in with a mandatory 75-percent vote.
“The membership feels like DuBois has been a good partner in all of our athletics and feels the same way DuBois felt in that they deserve a home here,” Osborne said. “We think it’s nice because we’ll have those natural rivalries by geography — Brookville and St. Marys and Punxsutawney and they may be able to play Clearfield, all those big events where you get both bands and a lot of people. It’ll be good for a lot involved.”
In the approved schedule for next year, the Beavers are in the Large School with those old D9 League rivals mentioned above along with Clarion, Kane, Karns City, Moniteau and Ridgway. They’ll have nine games locked in with one non-league date available.
The domino effect to DuBois joining the Large School is Brockway moving to the Small School South Division. (See accompanying story)
At the moment, every team’s open week is the final week of the regular season, but teams can re-work the order of those nine games within the 10 available weeks if enough teams can work together for that to happen. Ferra hopes that they can work out adding a non-league game with Clearfield.
The Beavers move from the District 10 Region 7 (was Region 6 previously) where they’ve been a member — they’ve always been a D9 team in the postseason — since 2010. DuBois played in District 6’s Mountain League’s Seven Mountains Division in 2008-09 before going to D10 in 2010.
“District 10 has been great to work with and accommodating since we’ve been there, and we have nothing but positive things to say about them,” Ferra said. “But other than Warren, we don’t see any of those other teams in other sports seasons. We’re playing six games out of that and then four non-league games. We’ve been lucky to fill out schedules.”
Beavers head coach Justin Marshall graduated in the late 1990s, back when the Beavers held dual membership in the D9 League and Allegheny Football Conference, which consisted of the Beavers, State College, Hollidaysburg, Altoona, McDowell and Erie Central. They left that league when it dissolved after the 1999 season.
It’s certainly a traditional switch-up for the Beavers, who will be playing an even smaller schedule in their new league setup.
“It’s definitely an exciting move and we’re looking forward to next year,” Marshall said. “We’re getting back to D9 where we’ve been forever and trying to rekindle old rivals and getting people interested in football here again.
“Being a teacher and coach in district 20 years later, it has a different feel to it. Enrollment is declining and we’re not the same district we were then. When we played State College, Altoona and McDowell, it wasn’t that we were always beating them.
“But, we took pride in that and stepped up to the challenge. We’ve gone in a different direction with enrollment and in 20 years all of the schools have gone in different directions.”
Most of the schools that the Beavers will be playing next year have been on their junior high and junior varsity schedules the past few years.
Clearly, there’s work to be done for the Beavers, who are still looking for their first postseason victory since 1996. They went into Friday’s game at Meadville trying to avoid their first winless season since 2002. The concern over the perceived downgrading of the schedule isn’t as important as getting more heads in helmets and fans in the seats at this point.
Ferra noted that about a decade ago, DuBois had nearly 100 kids playing football in grades 7/9 and this year, that total has dwindled to 43 at the beginning of the season before the usual attrition takes its toll. Those numbers aren’t much different than most of the teams in the D9 League Large School.
And if you look at the current standings, the biggest classifications — Punxsutawney (Class AAA), St. Marys (Class AAA) and Bradford (Class AAAA) were a combined 4-17 in the Large School Division going into the weekend. St. Marys had three of those wins, ending a 22-game losing streak earlier in the year with two wins against Punxsutawney and Bradford. The Owls beat the Chucks in the other win among that trio. Add in winless DuBois, although its not playing the same schedule at the moment, and the four of the biggest five schools in D9 are 4-24. Clearfield was 6-1 in the Mountain League.
“We talked about (size) and some of our history helps,” Osborne said. “At a time when the KSAC brought in Punxsy, Brookville and St. Marys, there were worries about the same thing. The AML brought in Bradford and worried about the same thing and I think once it happened, we realized it wasn’t that bad of a thing. That recent history helped ease that concern.
“We’ve tried to put a league together with like ability schools together. Sometimes they’re the same size, sometimes they’re not. I think one of the other things that the membership felt was that it’s not if but when we lose more football schools, we’d be crazy not to accept a new school in. We need schools that have football.”
Marshall thinks the move could be a spark to his program.
“We’re kind of hoping the whole thing comes together, more kids coming out, more fans and when more people cheering, more kids will be coming out back for the team,” Marshall said. “It’s all intertwined. It’s tough too, because 2 1/2 hours to a game that we’ve had to do in the past, that’s not easy for a kid to want to do that. We’re hoping it sparks numbers.
“We just want to make it the best program we can right now. We want to give them the best experience and this is a good move.”