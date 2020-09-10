DuBOIS — Starting with a clean slate.
There may be no better way to describe the mindset the DuBois football program took into start of offseason workouts considering all the changes that have occurred in the span of a year.
And, those changes start at the top where the school district made the choice to move on from former head coach Justin Marshall following an 0-10 season on the field. The Beavers did later receive a forfeit win from Erie High after it discovered it used an ineligible player in a win against the Beavers on September 27th.
After Marshall’s position was opened, the school ultimately decided to go with a face familiar to DuBois football fans and players in TJ Wingard, who has been a part of the program in some capacity since being hired as a teacher 17 years ago.
A large portion of that time has been spent at the junior high level, but he also helped with the varsity program at different times. Wingard was DuBois’ ninth grade head coach for 10 years and also served as a regular varsity assistant for four years — two seasons each under Frank Varischetti and Marshall.
Wingard takes over a program that is in much more of a transitional state than just its coaching staff. The Beavers made the switch in the offseason to the District 9 Large School Division after competing for several years in District 10’s Region 5 and later Region 7.
That move also has been thrown into flux for the Beavers’ inaugural season because of the Intermediate Unit 9’s decision to create a bubble for all sports for the schools it serves in the Northern part of D-9 because of COVID-19.
That move has created a IU9 League and Southern League in football with each league having small school and large school divisions. The end result is DuBois won’t play the likes of St. Marys, Ridgway, Bradford and Kane and instead will play Brookville, Central Clarion County, Punxsutawney and Karns City twice and Moniteau once if its 9-game schedule plays out completely.
Then there are the on the field changes that saw the loss of 18 players to graduation — a majority of whom were starters or saw significant varsity time a year ago in season that went any way that how that group anticipated.
Among that group was the Beavers’ leading passer Alex Kovalyak (1,593 yards, 11 TDs, 12 interceptions), its top two leading receivers in Nick DiLullo (33-577, 6 TDs) and Chase Husted (39-484, 3 TDs) and two of its top three rushers in Aidan Castro (74-366, 6 TDs) and Michael Eisman (42-204, 3 TDs).
Also lost were three of its top four leading tacklers in Lance Henninger (100 total), Nathan Barr (62) and Manny Deemer (40) and two starting linemen in Lucas Buchanan and Alex O’Harah.
In their place, Wingard and his new staff have a new group of 14 seniors looking to lead a large squad comprised of 68 players. The roster also features 19 juniors, 23 sophomores and 12 freshmen.
“To me, a football team is about its seniors,” said Wingard. “It’s my first year as head coach, but not my first year in sport, and I’ve coached for a lot of people. If your seniors have leadership, and they show that on the field and in the locker room, all these younger kids are going to learn. That’s our goal as a coaching staff ... to make sure those seniors are on board and they are.”
Wingard said getting that first win will be the key.
“If, and when, the first one (win) comes, in their minds they will know they can do it,” he said. “Life happens sometimes, and we try not to look at the past very much. But, there a lot of kids on this field that are tired of wearing the moniker of ‘loser,’ and they are bonding to fight that. So, I have no doubt they will get that first win, and some will follow because in their heads they are tired of wearing that title.”
While Wingard didn’t go into specifics with who the starters will be, Kot and Shilala are the biggest offensive playmakers back, while there are a few others seniors back at othe key positions.
“Returning senior-wise, we have strength at receiver with (Dale) Kot and (Zach) Shilala,” said Wingard. “Then we have some running backs that may not have received a lot of experience last year, but Reuben Estrada is back, Zach Henery is back. On the line, we have Payton Fox (6-4, 275) and Bobby Kennis (605, 335) back as strengths on both sides of the ball.”
Shilala caught 40 passes for 382 yards and five TDs a year ago, while Kot had 23 grabs for 332 yards and three scores. No other player back had more than 100 yards receiving.
In the backfield, Estrada was the second-leading rusher a year ago wih 58 carries for 211 yards and two TDs. Henery (9-83, 1 TD) played in a handful of games.
One of the big question marks will be who plays under center with the graduation of Kovalyak, who missed the final three-plus games after suffering a knee injury.
Cam-Ron Hays, a freshman at the time, took over the reins at the time and completed 45 of 76 passes for 518 yards with six TDs and six interceptions. Hays transferred from the school district following the season but has since returned and is back on the roster as a sophomore.
Hays is one of four quarterbacks listed on the roster along with junior Austin Mitchell, sophomore Carson Dombrowski and freshman Landon Shrock.
The coaching staff as a whole has a familiar look, with Wingard adding a few new people. Wingard’s staff is comprised of Shawn McCleary, Todd Stiner, Ryan Benson, Rick McClelland, Kyle Bish, Clicker Clark and Cole Kriner along with a few other volunteers.
“There is a lot of coaching experience on this field,” said Wingard. “I’m lucky that I have two men on my staff who are or have been head coaches of other programs — Coach Stiner for (DuBois) baseball for a long time and Rick McClelland who has been the head softball coach (for Lady Beavers). Not only do they bring Xs and Os of football, but bring minds to pick on from the head (coaching) spot things to think about and are good voices for me.
“Then, I have Clicker Clark who in my mind has a legacy and is a great DuBois Beaver guy. He’s been here forever and the kids love him. He’s here every day. I also have nice mix of really good teachers in this building that are good for kids, and then I’m really honored to have a handful of young men who played for me and some of these coaches at some stage in their careers that have come back and want to help. We have a neat mix.”
As for the move to the D-9 league and new-look schedule this year and moving, Wingard said people need to keep it all in perspective.
“People are going to judge how they judge, and do that by stats and points and lot of things,” he said. “I know people say DuBois should dominate District 9. But, those people should know that it’s hard to win a football game up front, and there also are a lot of good teams in the district. Just because we’re in District 9 doesn’t give us automatic wins. “