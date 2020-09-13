DuBOIS — With a young, inexperienced team, the DuBois boys soccer program is hoping to overcome growing pains in the early going and have a strong season on the pitch in 2020.
More than half of the Beavers’ roster is made up of freshmen, as the team has 13 freshmen on the 23-player roster.
The rest of DuBois’ roster is composed of three seniors, four juniors and three sophomores.
Nick Graeca, Justin Kalgren and Hunter Beers compose the senior group, as they will look to lead the young squad.
“We have had a lot of good leadership on our team over the past few years and it has been getting better each and every year,” head coach Matt Erickson said.
“Our tea team runs like a family, so our leaders are more like older brothers that the younger players can look up to.”
The trio step into the leadership role in replace of a five-player senior class from last year, as Erickson noted his team lost more than just the five seniors, seeing some players move away and others not come back out to play this year.
Nolan Bussell, Anthony Manning, Austin Mortimer, Zach Farrell and Jacob Weber were the five seniors on last season’s team.
Despite all of that, Erickson has high hopes entering the season, as he is looking to a handful of returning players to step into larger roles as well as the freshmen class.
Along with his three seniors, Erickson, who is entering his eighth year as head coach, is looking to juniors Brayten Sedor and Houston Hemke, along with sophomores Ethan Wineberg and Cullen McAllister to play larger roles this season.
McAlliser will start in net for the Beavers, as Sedor and Wineberg will play key roles offensively and Hemke will see starting time on defense.
Erickson is also looking to Graeca and Kalgren to play key roles up front, while Beers, along with juniors Thad Silma and Eric Flasher will see starting time defensively.
“We will probably have some growing pains for the first couple weeks until we get settled on some positions and get some experience for our younger players,” Erickson said.
The Beavers lost a few games off of their schedule due to the creation of the Intermediate Unit 9 bubble, but Erickson is thankful to just see his team able to take the field.
“My main concern is getting as many games in as possible for our seniors and having our younger players learn as much from them as possible,” Erickson said.
“Our athletic department was able to get us a 13-game schedule and I couldn’t be happier they were able to get us that much.”
DuBois opened its season Saturday with a 2-1 loss at home at the hands of Punxsutawney, as it is back in action Tuesday as it hosts Hollidaysburg.
Roster
Seniors: Nick Graeca, Justin Kalgren, Hunter Beers. Juniors: Houson Hemke, Thad Slima, Brayten Sedor, Eric Flasher. Sophomores: Zak Marshall, Ethan Wineberg, Cullen McAllister. Freshmen: Ricky Hoare, Brohm Hemke, Tyler Baughman, Thai Tran, Hunter Hilliard, Alex Guzman, Eric Flasher, Edward Burkett, Ben Gribik, Peyton Kifer, Ryan Johnson, Joe Caltagrone, Bryan Murguia.