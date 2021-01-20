MILL HALL — The DuBois boys basketball team used a big run in the middle of its game Wednesday night at Central Mountain to upend the Wildcats, 58-44, to end a three-game losing skid.
Central Mountain got off to a fast start on its home court though and grabbed an 18-14 lead after the opening eight minutes. DuBois countered with a 15-5 second quarter to take a 29-23 advantage into the break.
The Beavers carried that momentum in the third quarter, where they outscored the Wildcats 18-7 to build a 17-point lead at 37-30.
That third quarter push was part of a larger 33-12 run for DuBois in the middle two quarter that proved to be the difference in the game. DuBois also hit eight 3-pointers in the win.
Jordin Sommers led DuBois with a game-high 16 points, while Lennon Lindholm and Nick Felix each scored 12. Lindholm drained four treys in the game, while Sommers and Nick Farrell (6 points) each had two.
DuBois (4-3) hosts Armstrong on Saturday.
DuBOIS 58,
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 44
Score by Quarters
DuBois 14 15 18 11 — 58
CM 18 5 7 14 — 44
DuBois—58
Jordin Sommers 6 2-4 16, Nick Felix 5 2-2 12, Lennon Lindholm 4 0-0 12, Nick Farrell 2 0-0 6, Michael Orzechowski 2 0-0 4, Brady Woodward 2 1-3 5, Ryan Kovalyak 0 0-0 0, Joey Foradora 0 0-0 0, Chooch Husted 1 1-2 3, Al Pasternak 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 6-10 58.
Central Mountain—44
Jack Hanna 2 1-2 6, Ryan Pentz 0 0-0 0, Brett Gerlach 0 2-2 2, Wick Long 4 2-2 10, Cayde McCloskey 2 0-0 5, Aidan Major 2 1-2 6, Trever Adair 1 404 7, Ashton Probst 2 1-1 8. Totals: 14 11-13 44.
Three-pointers: DuBois 8 (Sommers 2, Lindholm 4, Farrell 2), Central Mountain 5 (Hanna, McCloskey, Major, Adair, Probst).
Brookville 61,
Oil City 29
HOMER CITY — Limiting Homer-Center to six points in the second half, the Brookville Raiders basketball team pulled away for a 61-29 rout of the Wildcats Wednesday night.
Playing the first time since Jan. 8 due to COVID-19 quarantine restrictions, the Raiders (4-0) led 34-23 at halftime before dominating the third quarter with a 21-4 run to put the game away.
The Raiders put three players into double-figure scoring with Jace Miner’s 14 points leading the way. Danny Lauer and Garner McMaster each scored 12 points, all of McMaster’s points coming on four 3-pointers.
Ryan Sardone led the Wildcats with 10 points.
The Raiders visit Oil City Friday.
Tuesday
Karns City 66,
Brockway 35
KARNS CITY — The Karns City boys basketball team used a big first-half push to storm past visiting Brockway, 66-35, Tuesday night.
The Gremlins built a 17-8 lead after one quarter before invoking the mercy rule at the start of the third quarter after outscoring the Rovers 25-4 in the second quarter to take a 42-12 lead into the break.
Noah Adams and Marcus Copelli each scored right points to lead the Rovers, while Cole Beighley had a game-high 27 to power the Gremlins. Nathan Waltman also added 12 for Karns City.
Brockway had its home games Wednesday vs. Punxsutawney and today against Curwensville postponed. The Rovers are now scheduled to play again next Wednesday at DuBois Central Catholic.
KARNS CITY 66,
BROCKWAY 35
Score by Quarters
Brockway 8 4 12 11 — 35
K. City 17 25 16 8 — 66
Brockway—35
Noah Adams 3 0-0 8, Marcus Copelli 3 0-0 8, Lewis Painter 2 0-1 4, Jared Marchiori 1 0-2 2, Austin Schmader 1 3-4 5, Aiden Bullers 1 0-0 3, Alex Carlson 2 1-1 5, Chase Azzato 0 0-0 0, Joe Hertel 0 0-0 0, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-8 35.
Karns City—66
Sherwin 1 0-0 2, Rupp 2 0-0 4, C. Beighley 9 7-8 27, Cramer 1 0-0 3, Waltman 5 2-3 12, Booher 1 0-0 3, T. Beighley 2 1-3 6, Callihan 2 0-0 4, Garing 2 1-2 5, Grossmen 0 0-0 0 Slomer 0 0-0 0, Martin 0 0-0 0, Ritzert 0 0-0 0, Mourer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 11-16 66.
Three-pointers: Brockway 5 (Adams 2, Copelli 2, Bullers), K. City 5 (C. Beighley 2, Cramer, Booher).
Huntingdon
Christian 43,
DuBois
Christian School 35
HUNTINGDON — Tuesday’s boys matchup on the hardwood between DuBois Christian School and Huntingdon Christian turned into a tale of two halves, and the hosts first two quarters proved to be better than the Eagles final two periods.
Huntingdon Christian held the Eagles to just four first-half points, two in each of the first two quarters, as it built an 33-4 halftime lead. DuBois Christian tried to mount a comeback, outscoring the hosts 31-10 in the final two quarters, but that halftime deficit proved too much to overcome.
Gabe Hoover returned after missing a game because of an ankle injury and scored a game-high 23 points for the Eagles, while Adam Mowrey added eight the loss.
Both DuBois Christian squads are back in action today at home against Calvary Batist-Clymer.
HUNTINGDON CHRISTIAN 43,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 35
Score by Quarters
DCS 2 2 14 17 — 35
HC 18 15 6 4 — 43
DuBois Christian—35
Gabe Hoover 10 0-3 23, Adam Mowrey 4 0-0 8, Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Devin Powell 1 0-0 2, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 0 0-0 0, Cadem Delarme 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 0-5 35.
Huntingdon Christian—43
Henry Morningstar 0 0-0 0, Jacob McCarty 1 0-0 2, Ethan Ginther 1 0-0 2, Noah Allison 4 0-0 8, Jason McCarty 6 0-3 12, Raymond Kurtz 0 0-0 0, Mark Harven 0 0-0 0, Noah Ginther 3 1-2 8, Owen Peachey 2 0-2 4, Joel Ginther 2 0-0 4, Christian Sipes 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 1-7 45.
Three-pointers: DCS 3 (Hoover 3), HC 1 (N. Ginther).