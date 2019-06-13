U.S. Air Force Airman Kevin G. Beck of DuBois graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, on June 7.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. While there, Airman Beck earned the leadership position of Physical Training Monitor for his flight.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Beck is the son of John and Cynthia Delaney, and Todd and Tonia Beck, of DuBois, Pa.
He is a 2018 graduate of Dubois Area High School. His Air Force technical training school for electrical power production will be at Sheppard Air Force Base near Wichita Falls, Texas.