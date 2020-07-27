Karl and Tracy Becker of Clarion will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.
Karl Becker and Tracy Sharrar were married on July 28, 1990 at the Salem Lutheran Church in Lamertine, by the late Rev. Keith Runge.
Mr. Becker is the son of the late Herbert and Audrey Becker.
He works at Colony Homes in Shippenville. Karl, along with their son Doug, was named the 2015 Douglas L. Sharrar Volunter of the Year receipient for all of their time that they volunteer to the Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry for various activities and events.
Mrs. Becker is the daughter of the late Doug and Diana Sharrar.
She has been with the Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry since November 1986, starting out as the Executive Secretary, promoted a year later to Assistant Director and in July 2004, named the Executive Director.
The couple are the proud parents of Douglas H. Becker who resides in Clarion.
They are members of the Sligo Presbyterian Church.
In the fall and spring, you will find Karl and Tracy bowling on Tuesday and Thursday nights at Mt. Joy Lanes. In the summer, you will find Karl at Hi-Level Golf Course on Thursday night on the men’s league and Tracy is on the women’s league at Clarion Oaks also on Thursday night.
They took an “early” anniversary trip in January of this year with 30 friends to Cancun and are hoping to take another trip in January 2021 to Punta Cana.
Anyone wishing to send a card to the couple can do so at 516 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214.