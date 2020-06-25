FALLS CREEK — After a two-month long shutdown due to COVID-19, everyone at Beechwoods Golf Course is continuing to work towards getting back to a sense of normalcy.
Course Owner Fred Crawford noted that closure forced the cancellation of several big weekend tournaments, which provide a large percentage of its yearly revenue.
“We might get a couple of them back later in the year, but some of them just aren’t going to happen this year,” Crawford said.
Beechwoods, along with all other courses around the area, was able to open its doors on May 1 as a part of Gov. Tom Wolfe’s yellow phase of the reopening plan.
For four weeks the course operated under a handful of restrictions which put some limitations on business.
“When play reopened we were fairly busy, but we were only able to have one person per cart, so that was a problem because we didn’t have enough carts,” Crawford said.
After moving into the green phase on May 29, which lifted all the restrictions on the course, Crawford noted that there was a noticeable spike in business.
He added that for the most part the weather has been favorable since being able to reopen, which has also led to an increase in golfers.
Crawford said that when rain does pass through the area, Beechwoods is one of the fastest courses to dry out and that they also have a great irrigation system to keep the course at its best no matter the weather.
“We’ve kept our course in really great shape and we get a lot of comments on how great the course is,” Crawford said. “We’re seeing new people all the time and that’s what we do the best.”
Crawford said one of the biggest tournaments that had been on the docket for the shutdown period of March and April was the Big O Tournament.
The tournament has since been rescheduled for July 11, while the DuBois Legion Tournament will be held the following Saturday on July 18.
“The Big O is in pretty good shape but the Legion could always use more players,” Crawford said.
He added that the schedule for the rest of the summer is still up in the air, as groups set to hold tournaments in August and September are waiting to make a decision.
Despite losing the tournaments, which typically run on most Saturday’s throughout the season, Crawford noted the course has still done well on weekends.
“We’ve been fairly busy because everybody knew we had tournaments here every Saturday, but now they know they can play here most Saturdays,” Crawford said.
He added that the course lowered its weekend rates a few dollars in order to continue to persuade golfers to play on Saturdays and Sundays.
Crawford expects to keep those lowered rates in place for the remainder of the season in order to keep a continuous flow of golfers coming in the door.
Another change that was made when the area moved into the green phase is league play was able to return to the course.
Beechwoods has a Tuesday Night Fireman’s League from DuBois, as well as a new men’s league on Wednesdays that consists of 20 or so more serious golfers, a Thursday Morning Senior League and a Friday Night League.
“This is the 28th year for our Friday Night League, but we lost a couple teams this year and I’m not sure exactly why, there are a lot of people changing what they do now, but it’s always been a solid league,” Crawford said.
Crawford added that with the money lost from the two-month long closure, the money Beechwoods received from the Paycheck Protection Program helped the course immensely.
“It’s definitely a wait and see type of thing, it’s really hard for us to plan anything because we don’t really know if we’ll have the money to spend,” he said.
Crawford said the course is also able to save money since it moved its pro shop into the same building as the restaurant and lounge two years ago.
He said they are currently limiting their restaurant business to snacks and sandwiches for golfers when they make the turn.
“I don’t think there is really any reason for us to get into that business right now because the restaurant business is just tough right now,” Crawford said.
Crawford noted that while the course has been doing well over the past few weeks, there are still a lot of unknowns moving forward.
“There are just a lot of other things that are up in the air,” Crawford said. “We’ve just gotta hope for the best, but we’re keeping the course in nice shape.”
Anyone interested in booking a tee-time should call 814-371-7611.