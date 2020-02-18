KITTANNING – The Beekeepers of ABCI (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana counties) will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the the Wellness and Health Education Pavilion of ACMH Hospital in Kittanning.
Mark Bedillion and son, Sam, will describe their operation at the Bedillion Honey Farm in Hickory. They manage over 500 colonies and produce several varietal honeys. They also manage their colonies to achieve excellent overwintering success.
For more information, visit www.beekeepers-of-abci-pa.com, or call or text Marsha at (724) 822-3394 or Ken at (724) 859-1893.