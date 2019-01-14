MANOR TWP. – The Beekeepers of ABCI (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Indiana counties) will hold their monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m., at the Manor Township Fire Dept. along Byron Street in McGrann.
Topics will include the use of the website, upcoming meetings, by-laws, create committees, and discuss the schedule of club events. For more, call (724) 919-2960.
