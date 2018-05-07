ST. MARYS — The Brookville and St. Marys baseball teams earned a split decision at Berwind Park Monday. The Dutch completed a suspended game in Brookville in April in a 10-0 win in six innings while the Raiders took the regular-scheduled game, 3-1.
In the completion of the suspended game, Dutch junior lefty Nate Beimel threw his second straight no-hitter. He threw the first three innings back when the teams met at McKinley Field in Brookville, then finished it off at Berwind with three more hitless innings.
Beimel wound up striking out 12 and walking five in 110 pitches, which was over the 100-pitch limit but it was done over two different times thus allowing him to go over the PIAA mandated rule.
Last Friday, Beimel went five innings in a 10-0 no-hitter of Johnsonburg and with a new week, was eligible to finish off what he started against the Raiders last month.
Meanwhile, the Dutch (10-5) finished off the fourth inning with four runs to build a 5-0 lead, then scored two runs in the fifth and three in the top of the sixth to set the final. Brandon Sicheri went 4-for-4 with a double and three runs batted in. And Beimel was effective hitting as well, finishing 3-for-4. Tim Beimel had two hits with a double and two RBIs.
In the second game, the Raiders (4-7) got an effective outing from starter Dane Lyle, who went four innings and allowed four hits, two walks and the Dutch’s only run while striking out one. He gave way to Aaron Park, who struck out four and allowed one hit over the final three innings to get the save.
The Raiders scored first in the second inning when Dane Lyle singled and after two outs, Trenton Gilhousen and Chase Palmer singled to load the bases. With Tyler Park up, Lyle raced home on a wild pitch.
St. Marys tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the fourth when Tim Beimel singled home Nate Beimel after he led off the inning with a double.
But the Raiders took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth. With one out, Brady Caylor singled and was forced out at second base on Seth Dunkle’s grounder. Aaron Park singled Dunkle to second and then Dunkle scored from there on an errant pickoff attempt by Dutch starter Matt Bellina. Park went to third on the play and scored on Tanner Labenne’s single.
Aaron Park retired nine of the 10 batters he faced, the lone batter to reach was Sicheri’s one-out single in the sixth.
Cayor, Cole Labenne and Gilhousen each had two hits for the Raiders with Gilhousen doubling.
Bellina took the loss for the Dutch, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing nine hits along with all three Raiders runs, just one of them earned. He struck out two. Brendon Rolley finished the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up three hits and no runs.
Both teams play Wednesday, the Raiders at Punxsutawney in a 7 p.m. start and the Dutch at home against DuBois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.