The wife of a friend who does what I do for a living once bought a collar and leash for a dog that had just become a member of their family.
She made that purchase in a grocery store with a variety of other items and the clerk ringing up those purchases failed to charge her for the leash, a $3.50 item.
An honest person, my friend’s wife pointed out the omission.
For her honesty she got a dirty look and no verbal response whatsoever as the clerk, obviously disgusted, added the charge to the total bill.
Has such a thing ever happened to you? If so, did it leave you wondering why that clerk, obviously so unwilling to be where she (or he) was bothers to be there?
In another context I once heard a supervisor remind a group of employees that they were all, in essence, “volunteers.”
“No one kidnapped you and forced you to be here,” he told them, “and no one is forcing you to stay here.”
The supervisor of the surly grocery store clerk probably needed to have a similar conversation with that employee.
But my friend’s wife had another, happier story.
On that same day she dealt in a department store with a clerk who was totally focused on helping her find exactly what she wanted and who even went so far as to point out some special values that saved her a little money.
Predictably my friend’s wife was angry with the grocery store clerk. Equally predictably, toward the clerk at the department store she felt appreciation.
She found another store from which to buy her groceries and she shared her feelings about that grocery store with friends. On the other hand, she told me, she will go out of her way to do business again with that department store. And I suspect I am not the only person with whom she shared that part of her story, either.
The happy part of her story reminded me of an experience of my own.
On vacation, my family spent a couple of days in Aspen, CO.
Aspen is a pretty upscale little mountain community. That’s a polite way of saying stuff there — be it food or clothing or the “kitchen toys” to which I am addicted and on which I spend too much money even in normal circumstances and places — is expensive.
Therefore, when a screw fell out of my glasses, rendering them pretty much useless, I elected just to wear my sunglasses (also prescription) until I got back to a “real” town where I could reasonably expect not to be raped financially having that repair made.
But trying to read a menu wearing dark glasses tuned to distance viewing soon convinced me that I had little choice but to subject myself to that danger and I walked warily into the next optometry shop we passed.
That shop specialized in frames designed to look old. All the frames bore designer names. The shop itself was very high end and all its appointments had been carefully chosen to complement the nature of its wares.
All of that strengthened my expectation of significant expense.
I waited only a moment before a young man came from the back of the store to ask what he could do to help me. Handing him the broken glasses and the lens that had fallen out of them, I explained my situation.
He smiled, said, “Let me see what I can do,” and disappeared back in the direction from which he had come.
He was gone quite a while and that did nothing to lessen my expectations.
When he returned, he asked that I sit down at a table and insisted on completely adjusting my glasses. When he was finished, he smiled again and said, “There, I believe that will get you back home.”
I thanked him and, with no little trepidation, asked him what I owed him.
Still smiling, he said, “Nothing. Just enjoy yourself.”
Stunned, I thanked him again and left his store.
Why did he do that?
In a town full of transients, a town where prices are universally inflated, this merchant had me at his financial mercy but solved my problem and sent me on my way with nothing more than a wish that I have a good time in his town.
I was obviously a tourist. There was no way he anticipated my return business. I can only conclude that he did what he did simply because it was who he was.
That young man made my day that day and has improved many of my days since as I have happened to think back on that incident, not because I did not spend the $20 I expected to spend, but because he left me with the realization that, though we all run into far too many unhappy, uncaring people day in and day out, there still are those of us out there who do care and who are happy, who were raised with the same values your own parents and mine tried to instill.
I suspect the guy in Aspen caused me to be kinder to someone down the road. And perhaps, when I was, that person was then kinder and more thoughtful to someone else.
On the other hand, the surly grocery clerk with whom this little story began probably does little to ever improve anyone’s outlook and therefore actions.
And when her attitude becomes contagious...
Well, you can play all that out for yourself.
As for me and my family, we had a great time in Aspen.
David Sullens is editor of the Courier Express and executive editor of the East Coast Group of Community Media Group.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.