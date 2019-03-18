DISTANT – In an effort to help with medical and living expenses, a group of friends and family members will host a spaghetti dinner in Distant this weekend for a local cancer patient.
Gary Mangiantini of New Bethlehem has been battling an aggressive form of throat cancer since December 2018.
According to his wife, Nadia, sinus infections have been a problem for Mangiantini for several years.
“Gary suffers from multiple sinus infections every year,” Nadia Mangiantini recently said, explaining that he was treated for multiple infections beginning in February of last year. He was given antibiotics for strep throat after a white patch appeared on his tonsil just before Thanksgiving and eventually referred to an ear, nose and throat specialist in Kittanning when the spot did not fade. “They did a biopsy and told him they were very concerned that it was throat cancer.”
The family’s worst fears were confirmed on Dec. 21, 2018 when Mangiantini was diagnosed with stage 2, almost stage 3, throat cancer.
“When we first heard the word ‘cancer,’ Gary thought the very worst,” Nadia Mangiantini said, noting that although the family has medical coverage, worry immediately set in. “He was worried about how he was going to provide for his growing family in the likely event that he could not work and wondered how life would change, not only immediately, but in the future. Of course, he also worried about the worst outcome of death.”
With the diagnosis confirmed, Mangiantini underwent a PET scan which determined that the cancer had not spread and a treatment plan was soon developed.
“The tumor board chose to aggressively attack the cancer so they knew for sure that they got it,” Nadia Mangiantini said. Mangiantini is currently undergoing seven weeks of treatments, which include daily radiation and six hours of chemotherapy once a week.
“Gary has completed six weeks of treatments so far,” his wife continued, adding that Mangiantini has been suffering from side effects of the treatment such as mouth sores, thickened saliva, loss of taste and a sore throat, which has made eating and drinking a struggle and caused him to lose 45 pounds. “With the weight loss, Gary was given a week to either gain or maintain his weight. If he loses anymore he will receive a feeding tube.”
Despite the strain on his body, Nadia Mangiantini said her husband feels OK for most of the week, but usually starts to feel the effects of his treatment by Friday.
“Through the week, Gary is very fatigued from treatments and not sleeping at night,” Nadia Mangiantini said, noting that he also usually becomes sick on the weekends.
After completing his seventh week of treatment next week, Mangiantini will have to wait three months for another PET scan to determine whether or not the cancer is gone.
“They have to wait three months to allow the swelling to go down,” Nadia Mangiantini said. “Gary will not officially be declared cancer free or know if further treatments are necessary until that scan takes place.”
Although the past several weeks have been hard, Nadia Mangiantini said she and her husband have received an “incredible” amount of support from family, friends and the local community.
In fact, family and friends of the Mangiantinis will show their support on Saturday, March 23 by hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to benefit the family.
The dinner will be held from noon to 6 p.m. at the Independent Baptist Church — located at 2238 Madison Road in Distant. A Chinese auction will be located across the road at the Distant Fire Hall.
The cost of the meal is $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
“All of the proceeds from the dinner will go to [Mangiantini’s] family to help with bills, gas and all unforeseen costs during this time,” the flyer states.
“Gary and I cannot thank out friends, family and community enough for all the love and support we have received throughout this tough journey,” Nadia Mangiantini said. “God has blessed us in so many ways already.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.