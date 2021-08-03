RIMERSBURG – A spaghetti dinner to benefit Rimersburg area resident Chuck Lineman and his family will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14.
On Friday, Chuck Lineman fell from a ladder while working in his garage. He was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital and admitted to the Trauma Unit and is in critical but stable condition. He is expected to have a long recovery and multiple surgeries.
The benefit dinner will be held at the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club, and will be available for dine-in and take-out. The meal includes spaghetti, side salad and roll for $7.
There will also be a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle.