We just wanted to thank all of our family, friends and neighbors who helped make our spaghetti benefit dinner for Terry Kinnan such a huge success.
Since his accident, he has questioned several times whether anyone cares or not. Well, after our dinner, he has no reason to raise that question again. Now he knows how much the people around him truly care. He knows the love and support that comes from this area for those in need. He knows he is loved. He knows he is not alone.
Whether you made a donation of food, time, effort, money, Chinese auction baskets, or whatever you did to help in your own way, we want to know that your support did not go unnoticed. We thank each and every one of you who helped in any way. We certainly could not have had the success we did without your support.
If there is a need in your life, you can be thankful that you live here. There isn’t another place that I know of who takes care of their own like we do.
Again, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you, and God bless each and every one of you.
SANDY TROUP
And The Entire
Kinnan Family