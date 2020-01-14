Benjamin Angelo Kundick Sr., 88, of New Bethlehem, died Monday evening, January 13, 2020 at the Brookville Hospital after suffering a sudden illness at his home.
Born December 31, 1931 at home in Seminole, he was the son of the late John Cogie Kundick and Mabel Zamperini Kundick.
Mr. Kundick was a graduate of the New Bethlehem High School and Clarion State College and a veteran of the United States Navy, serving during the Korean War.
He married the former Patricia Ann Panciera on June 6, 1953. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1996.
Mr. Kundick retired from Redbank Valley High School where he taught math and was the Redbank Valley wrestling coach for 23 years.
He was a member of the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, the Knights of Columbus Father William Smith Council No. 8538, the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Clarion and the American Legion Post No. 354 VFW and the Moose Lodge, all of New Bethlehem.
Mr. Kundick was a Redbank Valley sports enthusiast and enjoyed all levels of youth wrestling. He was also a member of the NRA.
Survivors include three sons, Michael L. (Lori) Kundick of Fairmount City, John J. “Moby” (Liz) Kundick of Clarion and Benjamin A. (Pat) Kundick Jr. of Hawthorn; one daughter, Tammy A. (Rick) Burford of Oak Ridge; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Michael, Kathie, Jason, Brian, Natalia, Tricia, Nicole, Ben III, Nadia and Crysta; 22 great-grandchildren and six step-grandchildren; a brother, Eugene “Nene” (Shirley) Kundick of Brooksville, Fla., one sister, Connie (Robert) Lucas of Tampa, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Kay (Duane) Lucas of New Castle and Diane Panciera of Conneaut Lake; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by an infant great-grandson, Gunner.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, in the Redbank Valley High School Auxiliary Gym in New Bethlehem.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at the St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem, with the Rev. Samuel Bungo, parish priest, serving as celebrant.
Interment will follow in the St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Benjamin A. Kundick Sr. to the Redbank Valley Wrestling Club, c/o Redbank Valley High School, 910 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
