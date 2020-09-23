DuBois 24, Punxsutawney 14; Keystone 31, Brockway 20; Brookville 45, Karns City 42; Ridgway 20, Bradford 14; St. Marys 38, Kane 13; Central Clarion 35, Moniteau 17; Union/ACV 27, Curwensville 17; Elk County Catholic 23, Smethport 13.
agate
Ben's Week 3 Picks
Craig Moyer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Ridgway women accused of doing drugs on Rails to Trails
-
Power outage planned for Saturday in DuBois, Sandy Twp.
-
Man returns lost class ring to DuBois woman 48 years later
-
Three Sandy Township police officers promoted
-
Jefferson County inmate caught in Big Run
-
Penfield man charged with indecent assault
-
Luthersburg house fire sends fireman to hospital
-
Troutville man jailed after allegedly holding two people at gunpoint
-
Clearfield County reports new COVID-related death
-
New hires, resignations accepted for 2020-2021 school year in SMASD
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.