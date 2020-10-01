Central Clarion 34, DuBois 24; Cowanesque Valley 14, Brockway 13; Brookville 42, Moniteau 14; St. Marys 27, Ridgway 21; Clearfield 28, P-O 10; Coudersport 35, ECC 14; Keystone 21, Curwensville 13

Recommended for you

Tags