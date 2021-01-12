Bernadette T. Greenawalt Lucas, 92, of Mayport, passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 27, 1928 on the family farm in Mayport, she was the daughter of the late Joseph I. and Gail M. Ferguson Reinsel.
She married Francis Greenawalt. He preceded her in death.
She then married Winfield Lucas, who also preceded her in death.
Mrs. Lucas worked at the Brookville Glove Factory, the Rollo Factory in Hawthorn and lastly, the New Bethlehem Garment Factory, until her retirement.
She was a member of the Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates.
Mrs. Lucas enjoyed working on puzzles and word-searches, reading books and spending time with her family.
In her earlier years, she loved to plant flowers.
Survivors include her son, Frank Greenawalt of Mayport; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Lucas of Mayport; her granddaughter, Jennifer Moon and her husband, Amos, of Blairsville; two step-sons, Donald Lucas and Richard Lucas, both of New York; a step-daughter, Evelyn, also of New York; a sister, Dorothy Rice of Clarion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; a step-son, David Lucas; three grandsons, Donald, Jonathon and Jason Lucas; six brothers, William, George, Walter, Gene, Nicholas and Clair; and a sister, Mary Reinsel Hepler.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation.
A private family funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion with Father Samuel Bungo, pastor of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church in Crates, officiating.
Live streaming of the funeral will begin at 11 a.m. View the service via our Facebook page at Burns Funeral Homes.
Interment will follow in the Saint Nicholas Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bernadette’s name to The Clarion Sunshine Project, P.O. Box 303, Clarion, PA 16214.
Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.