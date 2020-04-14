Bernice Aldine Boddorf, 76, of North Freedom, died Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Clarion Hospital.
Born September 23, 1943 in Eddyville, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Bernice E. (Houser) Doverspike.
She graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1961.
She married Charles E. Boddorf on March 10, 1962, in Eddyville. He preceded her in death in 2018.
Mrs. Boddorf spent her life caring for her family as a homemaker and working on the family farm.
She was a member of the Living Word International Church.
Mrs. Boddorf enjoyed baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her three daughters, Deborah (Mark) Rodgers of Akron, Ohio, Tammy (Richard) Powell of North Freedom and Terri (Scott) Bowser of New Bethlehem; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Furlong Funeral Home of Summerville.
A private funeral service will be held with Pastor David Shay.
Interment will take place at the North Freedom cemetery.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.