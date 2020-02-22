LAS VEGAS — Bernie Sanders won the Nevada caucuses Saturday, firmly establishing himself as the front-runner in the Democratic presidential contest.
The Vermont senator’s victory came after a narrow win in the New Hampshire primary and an effective tie in the Iowa caucuses and gives him a strong jolt of momentum heading into the next contest, South Carolina’s Jan. 29 primary.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was running a distant second as Democrats streamed to more than 2,000 community gatherings to put their Western stamp on the 2020 presidential campaign.
Vermont’s senator had been the strong favorite to win the caucuses, given his ardent following among younger voters and Latinos as well as residual support from Sanders’ 2016 White House bid.
Other candidates, led by Biden, were looking for the fundraising and momentum boost that a strong showing could deliver ahead of South Carolina’s Feb. 29 primary, and, beyond that, the multi-state blizzard of balloting on March 3, Super Tuesday.
With only a tiny fraction of the results in, the former vice president took the stage in Las Vegas, before a crowd of cheering supporters.
“I know we don’t have the final results yet, but I feel really good,” an exuberant Biden said. “The press is ready to declare people dead quickly. But we’re alive, and we’re coming back and we’re going to win.”
For their part, Democratic Party leaders were striving simply to avoid the catalog of breakdowns that turned Iowa’s caucuses, the opening contest of the campaign, into a political disaster.
The balloting in Nevada, the third state to weigh in, held out the prospect of more clearly defining the Democratic contest, which has been a multi-candidate muddle since Iowa yielded an effective tie between Sanders and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sanders only barely won New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.
The contest here was strictly on the Democratic side; Republicans canceled their caucuses as President Donald Trump glides virtually unopposed to the GOP nomination.