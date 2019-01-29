Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren want the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.
The popular and iconoclastic Sanders and the polite but pugnacious Warren are both basically socialists.
Bernie, elected to the Senate from Vermont as an independent, ran for President in 2016 as a Democrat. He lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton. Clinton-forced party rules gave decisive power to “superdelegates” — party hacks — who backed Hillary. Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, did not run in 2016 but is poised to run in 2020.
They face an ominous threat: Venezuela.
Venezuela has been ruined by socialism run rampant.
Two decades ago, Venezuela was the wealthiest country in South America, due to huge oil reserves.
In 1998, Socialist Hugo Chavez won the presidency. He packed courts, and then inaugurated traditional socialist policies. The state took over the means of production. Inevitably, corruption and bureaucracy ruined oil production and destroyed other sectors of Venezuela’s economy.
Sanders and Warren profess a “socialism” more attuned to the welfare statism of many European countries than to Venezuela’s socialist-communist dictatorship, akin to those in Cuba and Russia.
But voters are unlikely to parse the subtle differences.
Venezuela grabs headlines because what has happened to that country is fearful. Fear is a powerful disincentive to vote for someone.
Four million of Venezuela’s 32 million people have voted with their feet, fleeing families, homes, property for neighboring countries to avoid starvation or persecution and imprisonment.
“Socialism” is a dirty word.
“Progressivism” is what Sanders and Warren prefer to say.
President Donald Trump, meanwhile, licks his chops.
Trump, a Republican, is politically battered and, in theory, an easy mark for defeat in 2020.
But if either Sanders or Warren is the nominee, “Socialism” increases Trump’s re-election chances. Add in the likelihood of billionaires running as independents (Michael Bloomberg, Howard Schultz, Mark Cuban) and anti-Trump votes might be so split that Trump could win a second term without winning a majority of the popular vote.
Political philosophies aside, Sanders is, for a politician, relatively honest, straightforward, and able to work constructively toward compromises and progress with people of differing political views. Warren has a similar record of ideological pragmatism, though her foreign policy credentials are minuscule.
Some voters might like a President as un-Trumpish as Sanders or Warren. Either could win the Democratic nomination.
But Venezuela is a cautionary tale.
Barring unforeseen developments, neither looks electable in the 2020 general election.
— Denny Bonavita
