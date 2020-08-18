I pay close attention to what T-rump says, writes (very little, he always had a ghost writer), and tweets (too much). I have an affinity for comedy, and the gilded toad delivers regularly.
On Dec. 30, 2015 at a campaign rally in Hilton Head, South Carolina, the bone spurs candidate said: “I know words, I have the best words.” Well, anyone who listens or reads his words knows better. In case you didn’t hear it, or read about it later, here is a recent example of his use of “the best words.”
In the actual White House transcript, “Remarks by President Trump on Rolling Back Regulations to Help All Americans,” on July 16, 2020, Trump shared the contents of his brain: “So showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn’t come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn’t come out. So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don’t know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect. Dishwashers — you didn’t have any water, so you — the people that do the dishes — you press it, and it goes again, and you do it again and again. So you might as well give them the water because you’ll end up using less water. So we made it so dishwashers now have a lot more water. And in many places — in most places of the country, water is not a problem. They don’t know what to do with it. It’s called ‘rain.’”
His words speak for themselves — and for him. The guy whose brain dishes out this drivel has his hands on “the button” — like Little Rocket Man, “only bigger.” If this doesn’t scare you, you aren’t paying attention.
STEVE SMITH
Falls Church, Va.