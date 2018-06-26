Betty E. Rupp, 88, formerly of Putneyville, died on Monday afternoon, June 25, 2018 at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.
Born August 27, 1929 in Thayerton, Armstrong County, she was the daughter of Charles R. and Elva M. (Shreckengost) McAninch.
She married Clayton L. “Tade” Rupp on September 4, 1945. He preceded her in death on June 2, 1993.
Mrs. Rupp was a member of the Distant Baptist Church. She worked for the Owens Illinois Glass Plant in Clarion.
Survivors include two sons, Charles C. Rupp and his wife, Rita, of New Bethlehem, and Alan R. Rupp and his wife, Connie, of Knox; two daughters, Louella Adams and her friend, Joe Walters, of New Bethlehem, and Sherry Hetrick and her husband, Marc, of New Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ronald Adams; and a great-great-grandson, Noah James Struble.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 27, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the funeral home with the Rev. Lyle Westover officiating.
Interment will be in the Hawthorn Cemetery, Clarion County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family of Betty E. Rupp at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
