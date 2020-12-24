Betty I. Bish, 74, of Mayport, died Monday, December 22, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born July 6, 1946 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Ruth (Reed) Trayer.
She married Harold O. Bish on November 23, 1968. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2019.
Mrs. Bish loved her crafts.
She especially loved her dog, Mindy.
Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Aaron and her husband, David, of Corsica and Diane VanLogten and her husband, Mario, of Holley, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Cameron, Bryce, Anthony, Garrett, Nicholas and Mariska; three brothers, Steve Trayer and his wife, Kathy, Mark Trayer and his wife, Mary Ann and Richard Trayer and his wife, Crystal, all of Mayport; a sister, Kathy Sunderland and her husband, David, of Knoxville, Tenn.; and a special companion, James “Jim” Bish of Mayport.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Trayer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
