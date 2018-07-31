Betty Lou Shick Belton, 92, of Virginia Beach, Va., died Saturday, July 28, 2018, at her residence.
Born August 19, 1925, in Falls Creek, Jefferson County, she was the daughter of Arnold Cribbs and Mary Alda (Wampler) Shick.
She married Russell Eugene Shick on September 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on August 19, 1984.
Survivors include a son, Jack E. Shick and his wife, Suzanne, of Virginia Beach, Va.; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Alice Musser McGinnis of Elkton, Md. and Majorie Yeany of Sligo.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Metz.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, August 4, at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, August, 4, 2018, at the funeral home with the Rev. John Phillips officiating.
Interment will be in Hawthorn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
