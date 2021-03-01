Betty M. George, 93, of Johnstown (formerly of North Freedom), passed away Saturday, February, 27, 2021, at Arbutus Park Manor in Johnstown.
Born August 6, 1927 in Corbettown (Jefferson County), she was the daughter of the late Casper and Cozie (Snyder) Hinderliter.
She married Maurice E. George on January 31, 1945. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2011.
Mrs. George worked for Brown’s Boot Shop in New Bethlehem and was a homemaker.
She was a loving and caring person, who was devoted to her husband, family and church.
Mrs. George was a member of the North Freedom United Methodist Church and the North Freedom Grange. She also enjoyed attending the Cambria County Senior Center in Johnstown.
Survivors include a daughter, Darlene S. Bain and her husband, Randy, of Johnstown; two grandchildren, Tonya Sager and her husband, Scott and Ryan Bain and his wife, Nikki, both of Rockwood; two great-grandchildren, Gavin Sager and Addison Sager; a brother, Richard Brocious, of Marchand; and two sisters, Dorothy Harriger and Luella Bonfardin, both of Punxsutawney.
In addition to her parents, and husband Maurice, she was preceded in death by her step-father, Paul Brocious.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March, 2, 2021 at the North Freedom United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Long officiating.
Interment was in the North Freedom Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.