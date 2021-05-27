Beverly Ann (Shoup) Summerville, 84, of Everett, passed away quietly in her sleep on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Hamot Hospital in Erie.
Born October 17, 1936, in Rimersburg, she was the youngest of four children of the late Samuel F. and Cora (Mentzer) Shoup.
She was a graduate of Union Joint High School, Rimersburg, Class of 1954.
After graduating, she worked in her father’s insurance office. She met her future husband as she was leaving work one afternoon.
She was united in marriage to Joseph Summerville at St. Richard’s Catholic Church in Rimersburg, on August 25, 1956.
Mrs. Summerville was employed as a secretary at Lamb Electric in Ohio, Owens-Illinois manufacturing in Brookville, General Motors Electromotive Division in Bedford, and for 13 years was the office manager of Suburban Real Estate in Bedford. She retired in 1998.
Beverly was a gifted pianist and an artist. She enjoyed painting in oils and acrylics, and loved to pass the time knitting, crocheting and sewing. She made beautiful quilts, many of which were gifted to friends and family.
She was also an incredible cook and baker and enjoyed throwing dinner parties and gatherings for close friends. Over the years, she has passed along her many recipes to her friends, her children and her grandchildren, who remember fondly times when their grandmother would make their favorite cookies, take them out for ice cream, or take them for donuts on a Saturday morning.
Mrs. Summerville enjoyed solving New York Times crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and playing board games.
She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Everett; a member of the Order of the Eastern Star; and a member of the Peaceful Quilters. She enjoyed traveling by bus to various quilt shops throughout Pennsylvania.
Beverly has been a member of the Everett community since 1975. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include a son, Sammy J. Summerville married to Adrienne; a daughter, Kelly A. Lavadie married to Ray; and five grandchildren, Christopher, Kayla, Anthony, Joseph and Steven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph E. Summerville; brothers, Donald Shoup and James Shoup; and a sister Dolores (Shoup) Mortimer.
Friends and Family will be received on Tuesday, June 1, from 10 a.m. until the hour of the memorial service at the Akers Funeral Home in Everett.
A memorial service will be held for both Beverly and Joseph Summerville at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Father Derek Fairman officiating.
Burial will be in the Everett Cemetery.
Donations in memory of Beverly may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Shriners Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.akersfuneralhome.com.