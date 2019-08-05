According to Freedom 1st Magazine, banks are attempting to enforce anti-gun restrictions. Two of the banks grabbing headlines for anti-gun policies are Citibank and Bank of America. People are up in arms over their ruling and are canceling their cards.
Citi says anyone that doesn’t agree with their policy can go elsewhere. Bank of America feels the same as Citi and has dropped a number of gun manufacturers as clients.
Any gun owner or gun shop should boycott them and also cancel their cards. It’s another Far Left scheme to disarm our country so they can control our citizens.
If you can get a chance, grab a copy of Faith in Action, founded by Dr. Ralph Reed. The national conservative Christian grassroots organization Faith and Freedom coalition knocked on over two million doors across 21 states in their voter turnout efforts in 2018. That made up the highest electorate of conservative Christians in a mid-term election in the modern era. Conservative Christian voter turnout was the key to Trump’s victory. Keep up the good work all churches, service men and women, and anyone that wants to keep our people free and out of the hands of the socialists.
Most of the Democratic presidential candidates attended Al Sharpton’s National Action Network, ignoring his long history of racism, anti-Semitism and manufacturing fake hate crimes. Also, the New York Times reported that Rev. Al Sharpton owed more than $4.5 million in back taxes and penalties. He also had to pay $285,000 in fines for violating federal election law by improperly diverting funds from the National Action Network to his 2004 president campaign. I guess birds of a feather flock together.
Also, the Dems are always calling the race card. The famous Chance the Rapper tweeted, “Black people don’t have to be black.” Here are some famous black athletes that were and are Republicans: Joe Lewis, Jackie Robinson, Jesse Owens and Willie Mays. Black minister, the Rev. Darrell Scott (founder of New Spirit Revival Center) said President Trump is the most pro-black president we’ve had in a lifetime.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg