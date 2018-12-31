Democrats should be real proud of their party. Pelosi is in Hawaii having a ball on taxpayer money; Harris is in the Bahamas; Schumer, Booker, Biden, Holder, Blumenthal and Schiff are probably at a kiddies park or at a zoo hanging out with other baboons.
By the way, where is the remorse for Singh, the cop shot and killed by an illegal alien? Not one Democrat has come out and said a thing about him. They want open borders and to eliminate ICE. Here we are with a government shut down and these jerks are on vacation. Just because President Trump wants the wall, these people are against it. They aren’t in the House and Senate to help you, Democrats or Republicans. They just want power. Their agenda for the next two years is to try to impeach Trump, not to help the ones that voted them in.
They want socialism and God help us if they get control of Congress. New York wants to eliminate toy guns, they tell you what drink you can have. California is taking away plastic straws. They want to raise taxes. They want to limit freedom of speech, the 2nd Amendment and the Constitution.
They were against prayer and the Bible, now they are using Jesus to fight Trump on the wall. They evidently don’t fear God doing what they do.
I see letter writer Steve Smith is back. He was bashing William Strong. Mr. Strong is one of my favorite writers of letters to the editor, and is well versed on what he writes.
I feel that anyone that believes in God and fears him could not vote for far-Left Democrats. The Bible does not condone killing babies by abortion, same-sex marriage, etc.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg
